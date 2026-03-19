Saints Hosting Elite CB prospect After Losing Alontae Taylor

The New Orleans Saints have a hole in the cornerback room right now and it sounds like the franchise will be meeting with one of the top overall prospects at the position for the 2026 National Football League Draft.

NFL analyst Ryan Fowler reported on Wednesday afternoon that the Saints and Miami Dolphins both have a top-30 visit scheduled with former LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

"Both the New Orleans Saints [and] Miami Dolphins will host LSU DB Mansoor Delane for a 30 visit, per multiple sources," Fowler wrote.

The Saints are meeting with a top corner

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Both the New Orleans Saints & Miami Dolphins will host LSU DB Mansoor Delane for a 30 visit, per multiple sources. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 18, 2026

Right now, ESPN has Delane ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

This isn't the first time that there has been a bit of buzz around New Orleans and Delane. USA Today's Nate Davis and Ayrton Ostly shared a mock draft and predicted Delane to the Saints at No. 8.

"No. 8. New Orleans Saints – CB Mansoor Delane, LSU," Davis and Ostly wrote. "With a huge need at the position following the departure of Alontae Taylor, the Saints could solve it by bringing in a guy who's right up the road. Almost certainly the premier corner available this year, the 6-foot, 187-pound All-America has lockdown ability and might even be able to eat up some of Taylor's snaps in the slot – though Delane was rarely used there at Virginia Tech and LSU."

The All-American played the first three seasons of his college career at Virginia Tech and his final season at LSU in 2025. Overall, he played in 44 games in his college career and had eight interceptions, 27 passes defended, one fumble recovery, four forced fumbles and 191 total tackles.

After the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Delane graded well. His official NFL.com profile shows a 6.80 overall prospect grade, which is in the range of "Year 1 starter."

With Alontae Taylor leaving in free agency, the Saints could use one more corner. Landing someone like Delane would help to solidify the position with a rookie contract, rather than having to go out and hand out a big deal in free agency.