Saints Insider Addresses Tyreek Hill Free Agency Debate

The New Orleans Saints could use one more big-play wide receiver, but one team insider threw cold water on the idea of bringing in eight-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill.

Hill was released by the Miami Dolphins after four seasons with the franchise. Naturally, that triggered speculation across the league about which teams would make sense as a fit for him. When a player that talented becomes available, it's going to get people talking. But Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.Net shut down the idea.

"As the Miami Dolphins shed salary cap space, there have quickly been lines drawn between the new free agents and New Orleans Saints by fans. It’s the custom of this time of the year: 'Should the Saints sign this newly cut player?' At the right price, some options make sense like edge rusher Bradley Chubb and offensive lineman James Daniels," Jackson wrote. "However, wide receiver Tyreek Hill doesn’t feel like much of a fit in New Orleans. The Saints may not have put specific focus on getting younger, per se, but they have managed to get younger with their recent decisions.

Tyreek Hill is available

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch against the New York Jets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

"Relative to both player acquisitions and upcoming choices around voiding contracts and pending free agents, New Orleans is simultaneously adding talent while possibly shedding veterans. Signing Hill (31) flies in the face of that rhythm. New Orleans traded away a speedy deep threat last year, likely to avoid losing him amidst contract negotiations. Now looking at the possibility of paying high value for an older version of that exact player, Rashid Shaheed (27), wouldn’t make much sense."

That's not all, Jackson pointed Hill's issues of the field as a major sticking point as well.

"Beyond that, Hill’s antics and legal troubles have put him in the spotlight a bit too often for a team that typically tries to avoid locker room mayhem and prides itself on togetherness over division. His makeup doesn’t appear to be in line with what the Saints are usually out to pursue, though last year’s tryout for kicker Justin Tucker raised questions."

From a talent perspective, Hill makes sense for every football team in the league. But it's not all just about talent. Jackson isn't wrong with his points. If the price was cheap, that's one thing. But as things currently stand, the idea of Hill coming to New Orleans may just be a pipe dream.

