Tyreek Hill Gamble Would Be Risk Worth Taking for Saints

The New Orleans Saints showed down the stretch in 2025 that the franchise has a bright future.

With Tyler Shough under center, the sky is the limit for the franchise. Chris Olave is a clear-cut star. Juwan Johnson is one of the better pass-catching tight ends in football. Alvin Kamara has been a star for a long time, although he dealt with injuries in 2025. Devaughn Vele showed significant upside and the offensive line took a step forward in 2025 overall, thanks in large part to the addition of Kelvin Banks Jr.

If the Saints can add another legit playmaker to the franchise, it could take the offense from good to great. An intriguing option became available on Monday as well, although there are question marks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that eight-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill is being released by the Miami Dolphins.

The Saints should give Tyreek Hill a call

"Sources: Miami’s eight-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill is being released," Schefter wrote. "Hill turns 32 on March 1, is recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL, and now will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career. His release will save the Dolphins $22.8 million against the salary cap."

Hill is a 10-year veteran and eight-time Pro Bowler. He's up in the air right now after his 2025 season was cut short early on due to a serious knee injury. As of this moment, it's unclear how much he will be able to play in 2026. Even still, Hill is someone to take a chance on. He's that good. Even if he could only play a chunk of the 2026 season, imagine an offense with Shough throwing the ball to Hill and Olave with Johnson and Vele over the middle and Kamara in the backfield along with someone like Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, who has been a popular player mocked to New Orleans? That would be lethal.

At this point, this is all just speculation, but it's the kind of swing that could move the needle. Again, Hill is coming off a serious knee injury. He may not ever be the First-Team All-Pro player that he was. But if he could come in and be a high-end No. 2 receiver behind Olave, that would be enough to take this team to another level.

