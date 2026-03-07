Saints Left With Bad Alontae News Before Free Agency

It's going to be an interesting week across the National Football League, to say the least.

We're in a period of the quiet before the storm. On Monday, March 9, free agency is going to begin and it will kick off a frenzy around the league. Now, that doesn't mean every big-name free agent will sign with teams over the next few days. But there will be a lot of movement over the next week specifically.

After that, things will quiet down a bit as the NFL Draft approaches in April, but overall, the market opens on Monday and we'll see moves being made all the way up to training camp and beyond. It's going to be a long offseason, but things are about to get a whole lot more interesting. The New Orleans Saints are a team that fans should be excited about because they very well could be in the mix in the NFC South in 2026. But what about potential turnover? ESPN's Katherine Terrell noted that cornerback Alontae Taylor is the "most likely" free agent who will end up signing elsewhere.

Will Alontae Taylor leave?

"FA most likely on the move: CB Alontae Taylor," Terrell wrote. "The Saints have moved on from their high-priced corners in recent years, trading Marshon Lattimore and letting Paulson Adebo leave in free agency. They're more likely to move a player on their roster to the nickel spot that Taylor occupied or sign a player to a team-friendly deal if Taylor's market is more than they want to pay."

This makes sense. He took to X on Friday seemingly with a goodbye for Saints fans.

"New Orleans - thank you for letting me shine in 'The Big Easy,'" Taylor wrote.

If Taylor does walk, New Orleans will need to add another corner this offseason to pair with Kool-Aid McKinstry and Quincy Riley. There will be options at their disposal in free agency, as well as the 2026 NFL Draft. But this is going to be something to monitor over the next few days. Taylor had a good four-year run in New Orleans. But is it coming to an end?