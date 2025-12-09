Saints Make Kicker Decision For Week 15 Panthers Game

We're on to Week 15.

It's been a roller coaster of a season and it's wild that it's already Week 15, but that is the reality. The New Orleans Saints are five days away from facing off against the Carolina Panthers for the second time since Week 10. New Orleans beat the Panthers in Week 10 on the road, 17-7.

This will be rookie quarterback Tyler Shough's second opportunity against the NFC South foe after already beating them once. New Orleans has a chance to play spoiler again. On Sunday, the Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to drop their record to 7-6, tied with the Panthers for first place in the division. Now, the Saints will have a shot at hurting the Panthers' playoff chances as well.

The Saints are sticking with Charlie Smyth

Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints place kicker Charlie Smyth (39) kicks the ball to Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

As the Saints prepare to take on the Panthers, one thing to be on the watch for is the kicker position. New Orleans hasn't signed Charlie Smyth -- or Cade York -- to the active roster. Smyth has been the team's kicker over the last two games, but remains on the practice squad. He also missed his first kick on Sunday against Tampa Bay, although it wasn't in great conditions. Smyth went 1-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points.

Although he hasn't been signed to the active roster, Smyth will still be the team's kicker on Sunday, per Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports and Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.Net.

"Doesn't sound like the Saints are considering a kicker change even with the miss from Charlie Smyth this week," Nowak wrote on X. "Week 15 would be his first to kick in a non-rain game (and it'll also be his last call-up before the team would have to sign him to the active roster)."

"Charlie Smyth will remain the Saints kicker this week against the Carolina Panthers," Jackson wrote. "Kellen Moore said it's a great opportunity for him to bounce back after his first miss against the Bucs."

With the practice squad, a player gets three elevations before a team has to decide whether they are being signed to the active roster. If the Saints want Smyth to be the team's kicker after the matchup against Carolina, they will have to sign him to the active roster. If not, they could go through the same process by elevating York three times afterward.

