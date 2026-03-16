Saints Most Underrated Move Made in Free Agency So Far

The New Orleans Saints have been active in free agency so far with running back Travis Etienne Jr. and guard David Edwards getting most of the headlines.

But, those two aren't the only players New Orleans has brought in this offseason. Beyond Etienne and Edwards, the Saints also have landed linebacker Kaden Elliss, punter Ryan Wright, tight end Noah Fant and brought back defensive tackle John Ridgeway III. Of the moves, signing Wright to a four-year, $14 million deal arguably is the most underrated deal of the offseason so far for the franchise.

We know, we know. Talking about a punter? They don't get enough love. The Saints have struggled at the punter position for a while. In 2025, Kai Kroeger was the guy for New Orleans. He finished the season with a 63.9 Pro Football Focus grade. He finished the season ranked 25th among the 32 qualifying punters. ESPN's Katherine Terrell pointed out that Kroeger sat near the bottom of the league while averaging just 37.3 net yards per punt.

The Saints will have an advantage on special teams

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings punter Ryan Wright (17) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Kai Kroeger averaged only 37.3 net yards per punt, which ranked among the bottom of the league," Terrrell wrote. "The Saints struggled before that, cycling through Matthew Hayball, Lou Hedley, and Blake Gillikin after parting ways with longtime punter Thomas Morstead after the 2020 season. Investing in the position makes sense instead of going through another training camp with the job up for grabs."

In comparison, Wright was the sixth-best punter in football based on PFF grade as he scored an 81.3. Wright finished the 2025 season with 44.5 net yards per punt. Also, he led the league and finished the season with a long punt of 77 yards. Wright also finished the season with 38.5 percent of his punts downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line. Kroeger was at 32.1 percent and had two punts blocked.

Having a good punter is an advantage. It's not something that makes headlines left and right, but it is something that will help New Orleans win more games in 2026. Or, at least be in a position to win more games.