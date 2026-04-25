NFL Trade: Saints Give Up 5th-Round Pick to Raiders for DE Tyree Wilson, 7th-Round Pick

On Friday, several NFL insiders reported the New Orleans Saints were gauging the possibility of a trade with the New York Giants for defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. Apparently, the cost was too much.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo, the Saints instead made a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for another first-round pick in Tyree Wilson.

New Orleans sent its first fifth-round pick – the 150th overall – to Las Vegas, who then used the selection to take Arizona safety Dalton Johnson. The Saints also will get the Raiders’ seventh-round pick – the 219th overall .

Trade: The #Saints are trading for former #Raiders first-round edge Tyree Wilson, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A new, high-ceiling edge in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/7BP1CrJLlX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2026

Wilson, 6-6, 263, has played in 50 of 51 games for Las Vegas over his first three seasons, but he has only started seven of those games. In all, he has made 91 tackles and 12 sacks.

Born in Anchorage, Alaska, on May 20, 2000, he spent his first two collegiate seasons at Texas A&M and then the last three in 2020 to 2022 with Texas Tech. He was a first-team All-American in 2022.