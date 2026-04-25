NFL Trade: Saints Give Up 5th-Round Pick to Raiders for DE Tyree Wilson, 7th-Round Pick
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On Friday, several NFL insiders reported the New Orleans Saints were gauging the possibility of a trade with the New York Giants for defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. Apparently, the cost was too much.
According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo, the Saints instead made a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for another first-round pick in Tyree Wilson.
New Orleans sent its first fifth-round pick – the 150th overall – to Las Vegas, who then used the selection to take Arizona safety Dalton Johnson. The Saints also will get the Raiders’ seventh-round pick – the 219th overall .
Wilson, 6-6, 263, has played in 50 of 51 games for Las Vegas over his first three seasons, but he has only started seven of those games. In all, he has made 91 tackles and 12 sacks.
Born in Anchorage, Alaska, on May 20, 2000, he spent his first two collegiate seasons at Texas A&M and then the last three in 2020 to 2022 with Texas Tech. He was a first-team All-American in 2022.
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Jim Derry is the Publisher / Beat Writer for New Orleans Saints On SI and has hosted the Dattitude Podcast since September 2021. He is a native New Orleanian and previously worked for The Times-Picayune for 35 years, working several jobs in the news room, including covering the Saints, the NFL and sports betting. Jim also is a play-by-play broadcaster for Varsity Sports Now Louisiana, calling local high school and college games. Email: jim@jimderry.com. X: @JimDerryJr.Follow jimderryjr