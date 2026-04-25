Saints 5th-Round Pick of NFL Draft: S Lorenzo Styles, Ohio State
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It took a while, but the New Orleans Saints finally drafted a player at a position considered one of the team’s top needs. Indeed, on Day 3 with the 32nd pick of the fifth round and 172nd overall, the selection was Ohio State safety Lorenzo Styles.
One thing that jumps out on Styles, 6-0, 194, is his speed, as he ran an incredible 4.27 40-yard-dash. And while he was a safety at Ohio State, he started his collegiate career as a wide receiver at Notre Dame and projects to be a hybrid defensive back in the NFL.
His likely best chance to make the team and to have a chance to progress is as a special teamer, where he returned a punt and a kick for a touchdown in college. He also can play as a cover guy on special teams.
Styles is the brother of his former teammate at Ohio State – linebacker Sonny Styles, who was chosen with the seventh overall pick of the draft by the Washington Commanders.
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Jim Derry is the Publisher / Beat Writer for New Orleans Saints On SI and has hosted the Dattitude Podcast since September 2021. He is a native New Orleanian and previously worked for The Times-Picayune for 35 years, working several jobs in the news room, including covering the Saints, the NFL and sports betting. Jim also is a play-by-play broadcaster for Varsity Sports Now Louisiana, calling local high school and college games. Email: jim@jimderry.com. X: @JimDerryJr.Follow jimderryjr