Saints 5th-Round Pick of NFL Draft: S Lorenzo Styles, Ohio State

It took a while, but the New Orleans Saints finally drafted a player at a position considered one of the team’s top needs. Indeed, on Day 3 with the 32nd pick of the fifth round and 172nd overall, the selection was Ohio State safety Lorenzo Styles.

One thing that jumps out on Styles, 6-0, 194, is his speed, as he ran an incredible 4.27 40-yard-dash. And while he was a safety at Ohio State, he started his collegiate career as a wide receiver at Notre Dame and projects to be a hybrid defensive back in the NFL.

Sonny's brother Lorenzo Styles Jr., who ran a 4.27 40 at the Combine, is headed to the @Saints 💨



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/IrgMnGqWXL — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2026

His likely best chance to make the team and to have a chance to progress is as a special teamer, where he returned a punt and a kick for a touchdown in college. He also can play as a cover guy on special teams.

Styles is the brother of his former teammate at Ohio State – linebacker Sonny Styles, who was chosen with the seventh overall pick of the draft by the Washington Commanders.