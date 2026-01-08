Saints Officially Sign No. 1 Pick From 2025 CFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints are taking an intriguing flyer on an intriguing, big-play receiver.

Reports surfaced earlier in the week insinuating that the Saints were planning to sign wide receiver Damien Alford. On Wednesday, the Saints announced the move.

"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed WR Damien Alford to a reserve/future contract," the Saints announced. "Alford, 6-6, 224, was selected with the first overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft out of the University of Utah. After competing in rookie minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Montreal, Quebec (Canada) native played in 15 games with the Calgary Stampeders in 2025, recording 20 receptions for 407 yards (20.4 avg.) and five touchdowns.

The Saints brought in the big-play WR

Nov 25, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Damien Alford (5) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

"In five collegiate seasons with Syracuse (2020-23) and Utah (2024), Alford played in 46 games with 29 starts, recording 67 receptions for 1,291 yards and seven touchdowns. His most productive season came with the Orange in 2023, where he started all 13 games and recorded 33 catches for 610 yards with three touchdowns."

It's hard to make an intriguing move at this point in the offseason, but the Saints have accomplished just that. Alford has phenomenal size a 6'6'' and can take top off the defense, as shown by his 20.4 yards per catch (407 yards on 20 catches). He was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 CFL Draft by the Calgary Stampeders. 3 Down Nation's Justin Dunk reported that the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Denver Broncos want to have a workout with the young receiver, but he opted against it because of the Saints deal coming.

The Saints can't go out and make big splashes yet in free agency or on the trade block, but Alford landed a reserve/future contract, that can be agreed to at this point and doesn't impact the team in a big way financially, by any means.

Alford is a big-time dice roll. If things work out, then the Saints will get a 6'6'' playmaker for Tyler Shough to throw to. If things don't work out and he doesn't make the team, there's very little harm. A true no-lose deal.

