Saints Reportedly Land 6'6'' Big-Play Receiver

The New Orleans Saints reportedly are getting a head start on the offseason.

On Tuesday, 3 Down Nation's Justin Dunk reported that the Saints are bringing in former Calgary Stampeders receiver Damien Alford.

"Canadian receiver Damien Alford has signed with the New Orleans Saints, per NFL sources," Dunk wrote. "He worked out for the New York Jets on Friday, November 21, and the Saints on Wednesday, November 26 — New Orleans offered him a guaranteed signing bonus, which showed serious interest. The Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos wanted to bring Alford in for workouts, but he politely declined, knowing there was a contract promised by the Saints.

"The 24-year-old suited up in 15 regular-season games and one playoff game for the Calgary Stampeders in 2025, his rookie CFL season. He recorded 20 receptions for 407 yards with five touchdowns while posting a 20.4 yards per catch average. Alford was selected first overall by the Stamps in the 2025 CFL Draft. He initially deferred his CFL Draft eligibility from 2025 to 2026 as he planned to transfer to Florida Atlantic University. However, the big target changed course, deciding to re-enter the 2025 class."

The young receiver took to X to share the news on Tuesday.

As of writing, the Saints haven't yet officially announced the signing.

It is an intriguing reported move. He was selected No. 1 pick in the 2025 CFL Draft by the Stampeders, as pointed out by Dunk. His official CFL profile has him listed at 6'6'' and 224 pounds. He finished his college career at the University of Utah and only played in four games in 2024. The year before, he was a big-play machine. He had 610 yards in 13 games for Syracuse on 33 catches (18.5 yards per reception).

He had 20 catches for 407 yards (20.4 yards per reception) and five touchdowns in 2025 for the Stampeders.

Again, the Saints haven't officially announced the move as of writing. But an interesting dice roll, to say the least.

