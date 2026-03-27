Saints’ Offseason Haul Turning Heads Around NFL

If you're a New Orleans Saints fan, you should have a lot of hope for the franchise right now.

Obviously, there's a lot of hype around young quarterback Tyler Shough, and there should be. When he was inserted into the starting lineup ahead of the Week 9 contest against the Los Angeles Rams it didn't take him long to show the fanbase what he can be. That first game was tough overall for New Orleans, but from there he thrived. Shough made nine starts overall. After the Rams game, which New Orleans lost, New Orleans went 5-3 across the final eight weeks of the season with Shough averaging 260 passing yards per game (2,080 total passing yards) to go along with nine touchdown passes, four interceptions and three rushing touchdowns. It's hard not to be excited about that production.

Clearly, the Saints know they could have something in Shough. So much so that they've been aggressive in free agency, including signing Travis Etienne Jr., David Edwards and linebacker Kaden Elliss, among other moves. While the Saints fanbase should be fired up about Shough, they should also be excited about Mickey Loomis and the team's performance so far in free agency. ESPN's Ben Solak ranked New Orleans as the fourth-most-improved roster in football after the first wave of free agency.

The Saints have been hitting in free agency so far

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I loved: The overall approach," Solak wrote. "The Saints didn't have a ton of cap space, as they're still extricating themselves from void years of seasons past. But the light is on the horizon, and what space they had they used well.

"[David Edwards] is an older player, but guards can age well, and he was the most talented player on the market at that position. [Travis Etienne] isn't enough of a playmaker to be a dominant three-down back, but he's an excellent 1A in a committee, bringing a well-rounded skill set. [Kaden Elliss] is a uniquely good blitzer who will give defensive coordinator Brandon Staley a useful curveball as an off-ball/on-ball hybrid. The Saints gave out only three significant contracts, but I like all three."

The Saints have a window right now to bolster this roster for a few years without a massive quarterback contract on the books. Shough is on a rookie deal for three more seasons and they're going to go quickly. New Orleans' salary cap situation has been bad over the last few years, to say the least.

This is the first offseason in a while in which the Saints haven't had to be extremely creative with void years and other things of that nature. The Saints are in a better position now from a salary cap perspective and have flexibility with their starting quarterback being cheap. Clearly, the Saints have been trying to maximize this moment.

Right now, the Saints arguably could compete for the top spot in the NFC South in 2026 with the roster as is on paper. The best part is the fact that there are still months to go until games will begin and therefore New Orleans could add even more. The offseason has started off very well for the Saints and it's just the beginning.