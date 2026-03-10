Saints Reportedly Lose Free Agent Luke Fortner to NFC South Rival

The New Orleans Saints acquired interior offensive lineman Luke Fortner from the Jacksonville Jaguars last August — and Fortner is now reportedly departing New Orleans.

Fortner, who was traded to the Saints in exchange for defensive lineman Khalen Saunders, was considered a "rental" player for New Orleans heading into 2025, as he was scheduled to become a free agent after the season.

The 2022 third-round pick is now expected to sign a deal with the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Saints are losing a key lineman

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks to pass as center Luke Fortner (79) blocks in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Fortner intends to sign a one-year deal with the Panthers, according to Pelissero. The deal is expected to be worth $4.75 million.

Veteran center Luke Fortner is signing with the Panthers on a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million, per source. Deal negotiated by Octagon Football. pic.twitter.com/bniFoppvF0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2026

Fortner, 27, played in all 17 games in 2025, starting in ten of those games at center. He served as the main replacement for Erik McCoy, who suffered a torn biceps in Week 7.

In the ten games that Fortner started, he allowed three sacks and had just three penalties, also allowing an impressive 11 total pressures. He served as the anchor in the interior of the New Orleans offensive line.

Fortner's departure isn't shocking. He would lack opportunities when McCoy is healthy. The Saints also made it clear that Fortner wouldn't play at guard in the future, either, when they signed David Edwards to a four-year, $61 million deal on the first day of the NFL's legal negotiation window. By allowing Fortner to walk, New Orleans is betting heavily on McCoy’s availability and the development of younger, cheaper talent currently on the roster.

Joining a division rival on a nearly $5 million deal suggests that the Panthers saw enough on the Saints' 2025 tape to believe he is a starting-caliber asset. Carolina has also made plenty of moves through the first two days of free agency.

For a New Orleans front office famously tight against the salary cap, matching that price point for a "insurance policy" simply wasn't feasible. The team must now pivot toward the draft or the secondary wave of free agency to a versatile interior lineman who can provide the same peace of mind Fortner offered.