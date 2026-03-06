Saints Jackpot Trade Pickup Predicted to Walk After 1 Season

The New Orleans Saints pulled off a quiet move back in August that turned out to be a steal during the 2025 season.

New Orleans traded defensive tackle Khalen Saunders to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for 27-year-old offensive lineman Luke Fortner. At the time, it was just a depth move, nothing to think too much about. But right when Erik McCoy got hurt, things changed. Fortner was inserted into the starting lineup and was better than expected. He played in all 17 games for the Saints, including 10 starts. In comparison, Saunders played in just two games for the Jaguars. He actually played more for the New York Jets. He appeared in seven games for New York.

So, essentially, the Saints landed someone who turned out to be a dependable starter for almost nothing. A good move, for sure. He played so well that Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune and The Advocate predicted that Fortner will end up leaving because of the fact that he could potentially land a starting job elsewhere in free agency.

The Saints OL will be a free agent

NFL New Orleans Saints offensive line Luke Fortner | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Luke Fortner," Paras wrote. "Acquiring Fortner from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason proved to be such a prudent move that owner Gayle Benson touted it as one of Mickey Loomis’ accomplishments when defending the longtime general manager.

"And Loomis did deserve credit. Fortner became a dependable starter after center Erik McCoy went down, so much so that the Saints are anticipating he’ll receive an opportunity to start elsewhere next season. That opportunity, as well as the price tag that comes with it, makes Fortner’s return for another year unlikely. Prediction: Leaving."

It certainly wouldn't hurt to have Fortner back with the franchise, but he earned himself a payday and starting opportunity that may not be here in New Orleans. If he does end up leaving and getting that type of opportunity, it will be well-deserved. When Fortner came to town, there weren't any expectations. He was great and better than New Orleans could've hoped for.

Free agency will kick off on Monday, March 9. That's when the real noise around the league will begin.