Saints' Chris Olave Reportedly Connected to Patriots

The New Orleans Saints opened up free agency on the right foot.

New Orleans reportedly agreed to terms on deals with running back Travis Etienne Jr. and guard David Edwards. On the negative side, the Saints reportedly lost linebacker Demario Davis to the New York Jets. To say the first day of free agency was a rollercoaster would be an understatement, to say the least.

The Saints certainly don't sound like they are done. On Tuesday morning, ESPN's Katherine Terrell reported that New Orleans has restructured the contract of center Erik McCoy.

The Saints have work to do

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Saints restructured the contract of center Erik McCoy, adding a void year and converting $8.7 million of his base salary + his 500,000 roster bonus into a signing bonus to save $7.36 million against the 2026 salary cap," Terrell wrote. "McCoy restructure: Previous salary cap number: $17.68 million. New cap number: $10.32 million. Savings: $7.36 million."

It wouldn't be shocking to see the Saints make more additions before the new league year actually kicks off on Wednesday. Another guy to watch right now is wide receiver Chris Olave. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on Monday that Olave is one of the names that have popped up for the New England Patriots.

"Names like Chris Olave, Romeo Doubs have come up in considerations," Anderson wrote.

Now, this doesn't mean that Olave is going to be traded. Simply put, he shouldn't be moved. But we're at a point in the NFL calendar in which rumors and speculation are swirling. Olave is coming off the best season of his career with 100 catches, 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games played. Olave has one season left on his deal and there has been chatter about the idea of a contract extension, but nothing has gotten done yet.

The free agent market exploded on Monday, including Alec Pierce and Mike Evans finding deals with the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. It's not surprising that speculation has popped up, but with the way the Saints are moving right now, it doesn't seem likely that they are going to trade away their No. 1 receiver. Instead, be on the lookout for a new receiver coming in.