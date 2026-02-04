Saints Reunion Ripped as 'Worst' Free Agent Signing

The New Orleans Saints were surprisingly active in free agency ahead of the 2025 season.

There was a time around this time last year when the Saints were in the worst position in football from a salary cap perspective. The Saints got creative, though, and got into cap compliance with a few contract restructurings and then immediately got to work.

The Saints re-signed Chase Young and Juwan Johnson and also brought Justin Reid to town and eventually Julian Blackmon. Another move the team made was reuniting with veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks. He began his career in New Orleans and spent the first three seasons of his career in town from 2014 through 2016. Then, the Saints traded him to the New England Patriots. Since then, Cooks became a journeyman across the National Football League and the Saints had plenty of other receivers in town.

The Saints tried to add firepower to the offense

But the Saints were on the lookout for another playmaker to pair with Chris Olave and at the time, Rashid Shaheed. Cooks was the guy and the Saints brought him in on a two-year, $13 million deal. His role with New Orleans wasn't extensive. He had 19 catches in 10 games for 165 yards and zero touchdowns. Eventually, the Saints released him and he landed with the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, things didn't work out with the reunion. So much so that Pro Football Focus tabbed the move as the Saints' "worst" free agent signing from last offseason.

"Worst: WR Brandin Cooks," Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker wrote. "The former Saint came back to New Orleans on a two-year deal worth $13 million, but he totaled a 54.9 PFF receiving grade with a measly 0.58 yards per route run over the first 10 games. Subsequently, the team waived him, and he spent the rest of the year with the Bills. Having to cut ties with a player in whom you invested that type of contract definitely isn’t what teams desire."

It's hard to argue against that logic. Cooks was someone who was hopeful to play a role in the team's offense in 2025, but things didn't work out.

