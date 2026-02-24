Saints Should Be All Over Available Vikings Pro Bowler

The New Orleans Saints have two big-time pass rushers under contract for the 2026 season in Chase Young and Carl Granderson.

As of writing, Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan are both still up in the air for the 2026 season with the franchise because of the fact that they are both pending free agents. It's unclear if either will be back, which is why the Saints should give the Minnesota Vikings a call about two-time Pro Bowler Javon Hargrave. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that the Vikings have had trade talks with teams about him.

"Sources: The Vikings have had trade talks with teams regarding 2x Pro Bowl DT Javon Hargrave," Schultz wrote. "Hargrave started 15 games last year and had 3.5 sacks in his first season with Minnesota."

The Saints should call the Vikings

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) gets pressure on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If the Saints were to lose Jordan or Davis, the pass rush would certainly need another piece.

Jordan acknowledged that he's looking to be "valued" while speaking to TMZ Sports.

“If you get a 10-sack season, if I was 26, I’d be asking for top dollar. Things I’ve never asked for is top dollar. All I’ve ever asked for is to be valued,” Jordan said.

The early "rumblings about Davis haven't been overtly positive, per The Athletic's Larry Holder.

"Jordan, Davis and [Taysom Hill] have voided contracts upcoming and cutting [Alvin Kamara] would be essentially no cap savings. So, will the Saints extend contracts on these players to lower cap figures? There already have been rumblings of Davis possibly playing elsewhere in 2026. Decisions on all of these players will mold how the Saints move forward in free agency and the draft."

Hargrave may not be a perfect fit on paper, but he's a 10-year veteran with six seasons with four or more sacks in a campaign. He earned Pro Bowl nods in 2021 and 2023 and actually was better in 2022 with a career high 11 sacks.

If the Saints end up losing Jordan or Davis, they will need another defensive weapon.