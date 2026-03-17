Saints Should Call Sean Payton After Broncos Land Jaylen Waddle

The New Orleans Saints have done a very good job in free agency so far this offseason, but there are other ways to improve the roster.

The 2026 National Football League Draft is coming up in April and the Saints have the No. 8 overall pick in the first round. So far this offseason, the Saints have addressed multiple roster holes including running back (Travis Etienne Jr. and Ty Chandler), guard (David Edwards), linebacker (Kaden Elliss) and punter with Ryan Wright.

One position group that hasn't been addressed by the Saints so far this offseason has been wide receiver. Chris Olave is the franchise's No. 1 receiver and arguably should be in line for a contract extension this offseason. It is very difficult to find a clear-cut No. 1 receiver. New Orleans has that in the All-Pro. Devaughn Vele impressed in the second half of the season for New Orleans after the franchise traded Rashid Shaheed away. In Vele's final five games of the season, he racked up 254 receiving yards on 20 catches.

The Saints should call the Broncos

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) makes a catch against the New England Patriots during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Olave and Vele are both going to help this offense in 2026, but the Saints need more. This has been a talking point all offseason to this point. With free agents flying off the board, New Orleans should at least look at the trade market and the Denver Broncos would be a good place to start. First off, the Saints and Broncos got a deal done last year to bring Vele to town in the first place. On Tuesday, the Broncos and Miami Dolphins got a trade done that will send Jaylen Waddle to Denver. With Waddle now in town, the Broncos seemingly have a receiver surplus. ESPN's Benjamin Solak took to X and specifically said "gotta imagine" Denver gets calls about Marvin Mims, and Troy Franklin now.

"The Broncos now have Jaylen Waddle, Marvin Mims, and Troy Franklin. With Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant in hand, gotta imagine they'll hear trade calls on Mims and Franklin," Solak wrote.

If the Broncos end up listening to these two, the Saints arguably should place a call specifically about Mims. He is just 23 years old and would add some firepower in the passing game, and also on special teams in the return game. Mims is a two-time All-Pro thanks to his return ability. He's a big play waiting to happen.

His best season so far on offense came in 2024 as he hauled in 39 passes on just 52 targets for 503 yards and six touchdowns. A passing attack with Olave, Mims, Vele and Juwan Johnson with Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara out of the backfield arguably would be enough to make a run at the top spot in the division with Tyler Shough under center. Plus, if the Saints were to take a receiver at No. 8, Mims would still be an interesting pickup simply from a return perspective. Arguably, Mickey Loomis should place a call.