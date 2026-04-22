Mickey Loomis on New Orleans Saints 2026 NFL Draft Strategy: ‘We’re Not One Player Away.’

As the NFL Draft finally arrives Thursday night, the New Orleans Saints seem confident there will be many options for them at their current No. 8 slot. General Manager Mickey Loomis held his pre-draft presser Wednesday afternoon to answer a plethora of questions from local media.

Loomis has always been one of the best at not tipping his hand on what might happen during draft night, but did he give a hint that the Saints might not be eyeing a move up in this year’s draft?

When asked how different this year might be from other drafts and whether his philosophy in a first round might be different today in building around quarterback Tyler Shough compared to when Hall of Famer to be Drew Brees was here, Loomis said:

“When you have a Drew Brees, when you have that caliber a player, you always feel like you are one player away. ‘So let’s go get the one player.’ And when you have a young player, and you are developing your roster, then you’re not one player away. You’re less inclined to give up a number of assets to get one player.

“We’re not one player away. … We’re excited about our future, but by no means have we arrived anywhere.”

The Saints combined record over the past two seasons is 11-23, but they did finish the 2025 season by winning four of their last five games. And after a 1-7 start, Shough took the reins from Spencer Rattler and finished 5-4.

Logically, that has some wondering if the team would be willing to trade up to get an offensive weapon – like Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love or even Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate.

Loomis said they have multiple situations mapped out, and that their staff will do 100 or more mock drafts to figure out who might be available at their slot, especially for later rounds.

That being said, he will trade when the staff feels as if there’s a certain player worth spending the capital it takes to get him.

“You are not trading up for the spot; you’re trading up for the player,” he said. “I hope we have four or five guys we can choose from, but sometimes you get there and there’s one guy. … History is a valuable tool for us. We have a history of trades. We pour over it and have the point charts.

“I think the teams have point charts, and that’s the starting point. Historically, that’s what has it taken. Some years there are a lot who want to move back and others there aren’t. Market dictates better cost.”

Loomis also answered other questions on reporters’ minds, but he did so as he usually does: guarded. He paused before almost every answer, as if not to give anything away.

On the potential return of defensive end Cam Jordan or hyprid offensive player Taysom Hill, he said: “Those are two-way questions. They have things they have to determine, and we do too.”

On whether Tyler Shough will be consulted on potential draft picks, Loomis said: “We’ll ask any players – especially if they played together. Not just Tyler. Everybody on our team if they have a crossover, we’ll ask them.”

On if this draft is any deeper than recent drafts, he said: “I don’t know that I can say that. There are fewer quarterbacks being talked about in the first round. I hear this isn’t as deep a draft – I think that’s a little bit of an excuse.”

On how much Coach Kellen Moore is involved in the selections, Loomis said: “No different than when (former coach) Sean (Payton) first got with us (in 2006). I want the coaches involved. If we have differences between the personnel department and coaching staff, we have to get them ironed out before the draft.”

On best player vs. biggest need, he said: “Our goal is always to be in a position to take the best player available. If we have to build a strength on our team, then that’s OK.”