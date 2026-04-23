New Orleans Saints NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade and Instant Grade

Barring a trade, “The New Orleans Saints are on the clock” will be heard about 8 p.m. CT Thursday evening, which means the 2026 NFL Draft will be well underway.

Here at Saints On SI, we will continue to update the entire three days of action with commentary on each move that involves the team – whether it be a selection, a trade or a player that had been rumored to come to New Orleans that is going somewhere else.

As of this pre-draft writing, New Orleans has eight total picks with one on Day 1, two on Day 2 and five on the final day.

Also, the Dattitude Podcast with Jim Derry, the publisher and beat writer for New Orleans Saints On SI, will co-host a live show with the Insiders at NOLA.com that begins at 6:30 p.m. CT and will last until Pick 32 is made.

The live show will give spoiler alerts on draft picks, as well as focus on selections from the perspective of a Saints fan. This post, meanwhile, will update in reverse chronological order with the latest news at the top. Stay with us!

New Orleans Saints 2026 NFL Draft Selections

Round 1, pick 8: TBA

TBA Round 2, pick 10 (42): TBA

TBA Round 3, pick 9 (73): TBA

TBA Round 4, pick 32 (132 – from Seahawks): TBA

TBA Round 4, pick 36 (136 – compensatory pick): TBA

TBA Round 5, pick 10 (150): TBA

TBA Round 5, pick 32 (172 – from Seahawks): TBA

TBA Round 6, pick 9 (190): TBA