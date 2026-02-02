Saints Star Corner Floated for NFC Champion Seahawks

Will the New Orleans Saints lose cornerback Alontae Taylor this offseason?

Taylor, a second-round pick by the Saints in 2022, has developed into a high-end cornerback in the National Football League while playing for the franchise over the last four seasons. Taylor has played 64 games for the Saints, including 53 starts, and now is a pending free agent and should be in line for a big payday. Spotrac currently has his projected market value set at just over $33 million over three years.

For New Orleans, it should do everything it can to retain the corner. He's one of the leaders in a young room and a combination of him, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Quincy Riley could be very intriguing in 2026 with another year under all of their belts. Also, Taylor had plenty of trade interest around the 2025 trade deadline and yet the team held on. Losing him for nothing now would look like a mistake.

The Saints have a handful of pending free agents

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) reacts to making a tackle against New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (not pictured) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

But, while the Saints should be all over him, who else could make sense? Pro Football Focus made the case for the Seattle Seahawks.

"Seattle Seahawks: CB Alontae Taylor," Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker wrote. "PFF Free Agent Rank: N/A. The Seahawks’ run to Super Bowl 60 may get even sweeter considering they own the fourth-most cap space going into free agency. While retaining pieces like Kenneth Walker III and Shaheed will likely be a goal, the team also has multiple options at cornerback on expiring deals.

"Taylor looked his best in 2025 with a 67.7 PFF coverage grade and six pass breakups, although he’s allowed at least a 98.5 passer rating when targeted in each of the last three years. What’s also encouraging is that Taylor owned the 10th-best coverage grade in zone (80.3) this season among qualified corners. The former second-round pick could compete for a chance to start next to Devon Witherspoon in Mike Macdonald’s zone-reliant system."

Seattle is in the Super Bowl and will face off against the New England Patriots. The Seahawks already boast one of the top defenses in football. It's not hard to see why they would make sense or be an appealing landing spot. But, he's a homegrown talent in New Orleans and the team should do everything possible to make sure something like this wouldn't become a reality. One way to do so would be to get an extension done before Taylor actually hits the open market when free agency actually begins and every team has a shot at him.

