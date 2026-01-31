Saints Could Solve 'Biggest Need' With Bills Veteran

When the Super Bowl passes and the National Football League offseason really gets going, the New Orleans Saints are going to be just a few pieces away from making some real noise in 2026.

New Orleans went 6-11 in 2025 and now has a full offseason ahead to prepare for the upcoming campaign with Tyler Shough as the team's expected starter. Last offseason, the Saints didn't have this luxury. New Orleans had a tough salary cap position and questions at quarterback. Now, they're in a much better cap situation — especially with the league's salary cap expected to rise to over $300 million.

New Orleans has an exciting, young quarterback to build around and space to add. The team should be in the market for playmakers. The Saints need at least one receiver and running back, but Pro Football Focus pitched the guard spot as the team's biggest need and threw out Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards as a fit.

The Saints should add a guard

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

"New Orleans Saints," Smith wrote. "Biggest Need: Guard. Target: G David Edwards, Buffalo Bills

Tyler Shough impressed as a rookie, finishing the year with a 73.1 PFF passing grade — 16th best among 40 qualifying quarterbacks. Protecting a young quarterback is crucial for their development, and the Saints are set up well for the future at the tackle positions with first-round picks Taliese Fuaga (2023) and Kelvin Banks Jr. (2024). Still, they could use an upgrade at guard this offseason.

"Dillon Radunz (48.5 PFF overall grade) and Cesar Ruiz (55.1) struggled this season, while David Edwards earned a strong 70.3 PFF overall grade in Buffalo, grading out well as both a pass protector and in the run game while playing more than 1,000 snaps for the second year in a row. Edwards will be 29 years old at the start of next season and figures to be in the prime of his career as he enters free agency."

Edwards would be a good pickup. He's a one-time Super Bowl champion, seven-year veteran and has had success both with the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints should beef up the line a bit, but again, adding a playmaker should come first.

