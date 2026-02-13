Saints Suddenly Team to Watch After Tyler Shough Turnaround

The vibes completely shifted around the New Orleans Saints between the first half and the second half of the 2025 National Football League season.

Spencer Rattler was the team's starting quarterback after winning the job throughout the summer. In the first half of the season, the Saints struggled while rookie quarterback Tyler Shough developed behind the scenes. After eight games, the Saints held a disappointing 1-7 record. At that time, New Orleans' outlook was bleak, to say the least.

The Saints were preparing to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline and opted to turn the baton over to Shough as the team's starter. It's easy to forget that Shough wasn't a sure thing when he was taking over as the team's starter. The buzz around the league was more in line with him essentially having a nine-game tryout for a role in 2026, than the young signal-caller as the long-term answer for the team. When he entered the starting lineup, New Orleans was on a trajectory in which it had a shot at landing the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, that's how tough things were.

The Saints have a bright future

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Shough changed the perception of the team, though. He looked like the real deal as the team's starter and New Orleans went 5-4 with him leading the charge. The Saints finished with a 6-11 record overall, but the vibes are high. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared a column on Thursday in which he put the teams that missed the playoffs into different tiers. The Saints fell into the "sneaky good trajectory" tier, along with the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Giants.

"The hope for a quick turnaround: Quarterback Tyler Shough showed promise as a starter, providing hope for the future," Fowler wrote. "Wide receiver Chris Olave and left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. are among the young pillars on offense. And the defense overachieved, ranking in the top 10 in several defensive categories. Young players in the secondary are trending well. And, look at that, the team's cap deficit isn't pushing $80 million. Progress!"

If you're a Saints fan, now is a perfect time to get excited. New Orleans' future is bright and it starts with Shough.

