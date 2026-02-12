Derek Carr Makes First Comment on Saints Unretire Rumors

Rumors have been swirling about New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr since Super Bowl Sunday and he opened up about them on Thursday.

Well, technically, there were rumors about the possibility of Carr playing football again during the 2025 season and he left the door open, but only in the right situation. The noise has been turned up a notch since Super Bowl Sunday as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported that Carr could be ready to go for the right team, which aligns with what he has said himself.

On Thursday, David and Derek Carr shared a new episode of "Home Grown with David & Derek Carr" and unsurprisingly, the idea of playing again was brought up. Carr confirmed that he is willing to play again, but again clarified only in the right situation.

"It hasn't changed from the first interview that we did, okay," Carr said. "Would I do it? Yes. Would I do it for anybody? Absolutely not. ... Would I do it? Absolutely I would do it. I told you two things. I would have to be healthy and I would want a chance to win a Super Bowl and obviously that's a tough thing to find. That's hard to do. That's not easy. ...

"Moral of the story, would I come back? The answer obviously is yes. But I have had to say "no" a couple of times so far.

A handful of teams have been floated as fits for Carr since the Super Bowl. With Carr specifically saying he wants to play for a team that can make a run for a Super Bowl, that would seemingly rule out a few of the teams that have been thrown out there. Like the New York Jets, for example.

For the Saints, they have his rights and should be hoping a team comes around and tries to make a move. At this point, we do know for sure that Carr is willing to return, at the very least.

