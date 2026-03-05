Saints Predicted to Sign Super Bowl Champion TE Away From Eagles

The New Orleans Saints were in a very bad spot as a franchise a year ago. They lost their franchise quarterback, Derek Carr, to a sudden medical retirement. They were being coached by first year head coach Kellen Moore. Their cap situation was one of the worst, if not the worst, in the league. There wasn't much to be excited about in New Orleans.

But the Saints have already begun to right the ship. They managed to land a potential franchise offensive tackle with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Kelvin Banks Jr. flashed signs of star potential during his rookie year. The Saints were also able to land Tyler Shough in second round, which has already paid the team back in a big way. Shough looks like the franchise option in New Orleans.

This offseason, they need to repeat that same level of success, both in the NFL draft and in every other avenue of adding to the roster. They should be able to dive into free agency if they can make the necessary roster cuts and contract restructures.

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News recently predicted the Saints would dive into free agency to sign Super Bowl champion tight end Dallas Goedert away from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

Dallas Goedert would be a very good addition for the Saints

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"The Saints have hybrid receiver Juwan Johnson as a good target for Tyler Shough playing off Chris Olave, but this would be a solid inline complement and red zone threat to reunite with Moore," Iyer wrote.

The Saints could lose Taysom Hill this offseason, either to retirement or in free agency. That would leave them with Juwan Johnson as the main tight end. He's a solid option, but he is more like a receiver than anything else. Adding somebody who can do the dirty work in the trenches would be a big step in the right direction.

Goedert is one of the best tight ends on the market right now and he fits what the Saints need. He's the perfect inline option to pair with Johnson, but Goedert isn't only a blocker. In fact, he might be an upgrade over Johnson in every facet of the game.

Goedert would give the Saints a big time red zone target without breaking the bank. He's seemingly the perfect target if the Saints can find the money to make the move.