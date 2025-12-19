Who Saints Fans Should Root For in Week 16 (Including Falcons)

The New Orleans Saints certainly don't seem to be in contention for the top pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft any longer.

New Orleans is 4-10 on the season with arguably a light schedule remaining. The Saints will face the New York Jets on Sunday followed by matchups against the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints are riding a two-game winning streak and have a golden opportunity ahead on Sunday against an undermanned Jets team. If the season were to end today, the Saints would have the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. If you're a Saints fan who wants the team to win, and also have a high draft pick, three teams fans should be rooting for in Week 16 are the Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints have a big weekend ahead

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders



The Commanders, like the Saints, are 4-10 on the season. Washington will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. If the Saints win against the Jets, New Orleans will need its fellow 4-10 teams to also win to keep pace. Washington certainly doesn't have the best chance against the reigning Super Bowl champs, but an upset would help to keep New Orleans at No. 7.

Cincinnati Bengals



The Bengals are also 4-10 on the season. Cincinnati will face the Miami Dolphins on the road on Sunday. Cincinnati should have a good shot on Sunday. Joe Burrow is continuing to play, despite the Bengals' record. The Dolphins just benched Tua Tagovailoa for rookie Quinn Ewers. The Bengals have firepower all over the place and should have an inside track to a Week 16 win.

Atlanta Falcons



I know, I know. Rooting against the Falcons? That's not good. But, the Falcons are 5-9 on the season and would have the No. 10 pick if the season were to end today. Atlanta is facing the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Falcons won't even have their first-round pick in 2026. That will go to the Los Angeles Rams. Regardless, if the Saints win, they'll want the next three teams behind them to win as well to keep pace.

