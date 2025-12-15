Saints’ Tyler Shough Joins Drew Brees, Breaks Records Vs. Panthers

Tyler Shough has started six games in the National Football League as a member of the New Orleans Saints and already has made team history.

That was especially the case on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. New Orleans welcomed the Panthers to town with a chance to play spoiler and did just that. The Saints came out on top, 20-17. Shough shined with 272 passing yards and a touchdown and Charlie Smyth drilled the game-winner to improve New Orleans' record to 4-10 on the season.

Shough made Saints history in multiple ways on Sunday. First off, he tied Archie Manning for the team record in passing touchdowns in a season as a rookie with six. That’s not all, though. Shough also broke the record for most passing yards in a season by a Saints rookie. The team announced the feat before the fourth quarter when Shough was at 1,322.

"With 110 passing yards today through three quarters, Tyler Shough now has 1,322 passing yards in 2025, setting a new Saints single-season passing record by a rookie QB," the Saints announced.

Shough turned it up a notch in the fourth quarter and now has 1,484 passing yards on the season through six starts (eight appearances overall).

Even that wasn't the end of the road for Shough. He also became the first Saints quarterback to lead the team to game-winning drives in back-to-back weeks since legendary New Orleans signal-caller Drew Brees in 2020.

"With two consecutive weeks with game-winning drives in the fourth quarter, Tyler Shough is the first Saints QB to orchestrate back-to-back game-winning drives in the fourth quarter/overtime since Drew Brees in Weeks Five (bye in Week Six), Seven, and Eight of the 2020 season," the Saints announced.

Shough has made just six starts in the National Football League, but he looks like the real deal. New Orleans is 3-3 with Shough as the starter and seemingly is just getting better each week. The Saints now have three games left in the regular season. While this is the case, there's an argument that New Orleans doesn't need to see much more. Shough should be the guy moving forward into next season.

