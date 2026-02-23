Taysom Hill’s Status Looms Over Saints’ Offseason Plans

The New Orleans Saints have three longtime stars with uncertain futures right now.

Taysom Hill, Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan are all currently scheduled to hit the open market after long runs in New Orleans. Davis and Jordan have gotten most of the buzz this offseason because both had big 2025 seasons. Davis set a new career high with 143 total tackles while playing in all 17 games for New Orleans. Jordan turned back the clock and racked up 10 1/2 sacks while also playing in all 17 games.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Hill, on the other hand, had a much quieter season. He played in 13 games and finished the season with 114 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 11 catches, 91 receiving yards, 57 passing yards and one passing touchdown. Hill was coming off a brutal knee injury that ended his 2024 season early.

The Saints should bring Taysom Hill back

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) catches a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

His numbers may not have been explosive in 2025, but he'll be another year removed from the injury in 2026 — if he plays another game — and likely wouldn't cost much to keep him around. ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked the top offensive pieces heading to free agency and put Hill in the "Backups likely to net guaranteed money" category and projected a deal in a range between $2 million and $5 million.

"Tier 5: Backups likely to net guaranteed money," Barnwell wrote. "Free agents: Daniel Bellinger, Giants; Grant Calcaterra, Eagles; Greg Dulcich, Dolphins; Noah Fant, Bengals; Connor Heyward, Steelers; Tyler Higbee, Rams; Taysom Hill, Saints; Austin Hooper, Patriots; Charlie Kolar, Ravens; Foster Moreau, Saints; Adam Trautman, Broncos; Darren Waller, Dolphins. Restricted free agents: Jake Tonges, 49ers. Dulcich quietly got back on NFL radars in 2025. The Dolphins picked him up off waivers from the Giants at the end of camp, and although he didn't play at all until Week 8, the former Broncos third-round pick had 335 receiving yards over Miami's final nine games of the season.

"From Week 9 onward, Dulcich averaged 2.7 yards per route run, which was second behind George Kittle among tight ends who ran 100 routes over that span. He's obviously not Kittle as a receiver or blocker, and Dulcich has been waived in each of the past two seasons, but somebody is going to pay a little bit to see whether that late-season performance was real. Projected average annual salary: $2-5 million."

If Barnwell is right and this is the type of deal that Hill is going to land, the Saints should be all over it. New Orleans is in a better position with the salary cap than they have been in a while. Keeping a guy who is a franchise star and can help in various ways really can't hurt if the price tag is that low.

More NFL: Demario Davis 'Rumblings' Could Spell Trouble for Saints