Top Three Draft Options for Saints at Wide Receiver

The New Orleans Saints have an intriguing few months ahead.

Like last offseason, the Saints have a high draft pick at their disposal. Last year, they used the No. 9 pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft on offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. The move turned out to be a home run for the Saints. Banks looks like a legit long-term fixture for the Saints' offensive line. With Tyler Shough looking like a long-term quarterback option for New Orleans, he and Banks very well could be a duo for fans to be excited about for a long time to come.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

This offseason, the Saints will make their first selection at No. 8 in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Saints have a few holes to fill, but they arguably should roll with an offensive playmaker in the first round. Jeremiyah Love has been a popular player in mock drafts for the Saints. If he's on the board, he would make sense as a long-term Alvin Kamara replacement. If not, the Saints should go with a receiver.

Here are three receiver options to consider for New Orleans.

The Saints will have options

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordyn Tyson - Arizona State

Tyson played in 33 games in his college career and had 158 receptions, 2,282 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. In 2024, he had 75 catches, 1,101 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games. In 2025, he had 61 catches, 711 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games. He's ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the draft class by ESPN.

Carnell Tate - Ohio State

Tate played in 39 games throughout his college career with Ohio State and finished his career with 121 receptions, 1,872 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. His best season was in 2025 when he had 51 receptions, 875 yards and nine touchdowns.

Makai Lemon - USC

Lemon played in 33 games throughout his college career and had 137 receptions, 2,008 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. His best season was also in 2025 as he racked up 79 receptions, 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. ESPN has him ranked as the No. 3 receiver prospect and No. 15 overall 2026 prospect.

More NFL: Saints' Alontae Taylor May Have Priced Himself Out of New Orleans