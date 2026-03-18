Two Low-Cost Free Agents the Saints Should Sign Now

The New Orleans Saints don't have the most salary cap space in the National Football League right now, but they do have enough room to continue adding to the franchise.

New Orleans showed that on Tuesday by signing veteran Ty Chandler. There is still room for more in New Orleans. Right now, the Saints are projected to have just over $13.2 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap.

Here are two low-cost free agents the Saints should be all over right now before another team can snatch them up.

JuJu Smith-Schuster — Most Recent Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Arguably, the Saints need a No. 2 receiver right now. But if the Saints view Devaughn Vele in that role, they will need to add more depth behind him. No matter what, the Saints need more receiver depth. Smith-Schuster isn't the elite receiver he once was. He had 33 catches for 345 yards in 2025 with the Chiefs in 17 games played. His last season over 400 yards receiving in a season was 2022 with 933 yards with Kansas City. Smith-Schuster is someone who could be a solid No. 3 or No. 4 receiver, but wouldn't take away from the fact that New Orleans needs more. Spotrac currently has his market value projected to be just over $2.1 million across one season. Cheap enough that he's worth a look by New Orleans.

Adoree' Jackson — Most Recent Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Adoree' Jackson (8) reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jackson was the Eagles' No. 2 outside corner for much of the 2025 season. With Alontae Taylor out the door, the Saints need more cornerback depth in general. Jackson is just 30 years old and is a nine-year NFL veteran. He has played in 111 total games, including 92 starts. Spotrac currently has his market value projected to be just over $1.8 million across one season. That's the type of price point the Saints should be all over. He was a starter for one of the best defenses in football in 2025 and is projected to make less than $2 million in 2026. That would be a steal for a team that needs a corner.