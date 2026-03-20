Tyler Shough’s Meteoric Rise Leaves Him Saints’ Biggest Bargain

It was just a nine-game sample size, but the New Orleans Saints looked like they found a franchise quarterback in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft in Tyler Shough.

Shough took the reins as the team's starting quarterback ahead of New Orleans' Week 9 contest against the Los Angeles Rams and seemingly got better each week. Overall, the Saints went 5-4 with Shough under center. In comparison, New Orleans was 1-7 beforehand. Shough threw for 2,256 passing yards over that stretch (250.7 passing yards per game) to go along with 10 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 177 rushing yards and three rushing scores.

He impressed and looked like the real deal. Now, the Saints are building around him. One thing that helps with the roster-building right now is the fact that Shough is on a rookie deal. His cap hit in 2026 is going to be just over $2.4 million. Quarterback contracts have exploded and there are plenty of signal-callers making $40-plus million per year. Shough, who arguably is better than some of those guys, is on what now looks like a bargain of a deal, so the team will have the flexibility to build elsewhere. Because of this, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon called Shough the Saints' most underpaid player.

The Saints QB had a big 2025 season

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"New Orleans Saints: QB Tyler Shough," Gagnon wrote. "Other strong candidates giving the Saints bargains include Kool-Aid McKinstry (AAV of $2.3 million), Jonas Sanker ($1.6 million) and Bryan Bresee ($3.1 million), but it's impossible to ignore Shough ($2.7 million) considering that he's on track to become the team's shiny new franchise quarterback following an encouraging rookie campaign. A total of 51 signal-callers will make more than Shough in 2026."

If he can stay healthy, this won't be for long. Because he was a second-round pick, there is no fifth-year rookie option, so his current deal has three seasons left. We're a while away from talking extension, but if he can stay healthy over the next two seasons and play as he did as a rookie, that topic will come.

While he may be the most underpaid player for the team now, that won't always be the case. Right now, at least, it's going to help New Orleans build up a competitive roster around him.