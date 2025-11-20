Tyler Shough's Ready For Heated Saints-Falcons Rivalry
The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons will renew their rivalry on Sunday afternoon, but there will be a new face entering the mix.
Tyler Shough will make his third National Football League start and first in the storied rivalry between these two NFC South foes. Neither are at the top of the standings, but that doesn't matter when these two get together. Plus, if the Saints win on Sunday, they can push Atlanta down to last place, which is almost as good as New Orleans moving up.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
This will be Shough's first experience in the rivalry and fortunately, it sounds like 15-year veteran Cam Jordan has been letting the rookie know all about it. Shough spoke to the media on Wednesday and sounded ready to go for the Falcons game, while talking about how Jordan 'freakin' hates' the Falcons, as shared in a clip on social media by NewOrleans.Football.
The Saints are getting ready for the rivalry matchup
"Man, at least from Cam, he's probably said enough," Shough said. "He freakin' hates them. I'm obviously excited to get on it. I'm obviously new to the rivalry. But, I can feel it, though. It feels a little bit different, for sure. And I think that's a good thing. I think everyone has rivals and you don't change your process, but you change the emotion of the city.
"There's a reactionary component to everyone in the city and I think you want to go out and play harder. Everybody I saw was like 'Great job ... go beat Atlanta next week, no one really cares about anything else.' I like it because that's who we're playing next and that's who we've got to beat. Obviously, you sense that for sure, and we're going to do everything we can."
Any time these two teams get together, it's a fun matchup. New Orleans hasn't played since beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 10 because of a Week 11 bye week. The Falcons are ice-cold right now and are turning to Kirk Cousins at quarterback with Michael Penix Jr. out.
Fortunately, the matchup is just three days away at this point.
More NFL: Saints' Tyler Shough, Kellen Moore React To Brandin Cooks Release