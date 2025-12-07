Tyler Shough Makes Saints History Not Seen Since Archie Manning

Tyler Shough made his fifth start in the National Football League on Sunday and thrived once again.

Shough didn't have his most prolific passing day of his career on Sunday. In fact, he tallied the fewest passing yards in a game in which he started with 144. Shough went 13-for-20 passing for 144 yards and an interception. With numbers like that, you'd think New Orleans would've had a bad day. That wasn't the case, though. The Saints earned their third win of the season and took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 24-20.

The passing game didn't do much, but rookie Devin Neal had 70 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. Shough had 55 yards on the ground on just seven carries and two touchdowns. Even when the passing game wasn't working, Shough found a way to give the team a chance to win and do something else. Now, Shough is 2-3 as the Saints' starting quarterback.

On top of this, Shough made a bit of Saints history on Sunday by becoming the second rookie in team history to have two rushing touchdowns in a game, joining Archie Manning, per the team. He also became the first rookie quarterback for New Orleans to win multiple games in a season since Manning.

"With two rushing TDs today, Tyler Shough became just the second rookie QB in Saints history to have two rushing scores (the first since Archie Manning vs. Dallas on 10/17/71)," the Saints announced. "Additionally, his 55 rushing yards set a new franchise record by a rookie QB."

With each passing week, more and more is being said about Shough around the league.

What should excite Saints fans is the fact that Shough doesn't just have two wins. He has beaten the two top teams in the NFC South. Although the Saints are in last place, Shough has now beaten the Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints' record isn't good, but there's a lot to be excited about right now.

