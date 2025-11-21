Unexpected Snag Delays Saints' Brandin Cooks Release
The New Orleans Saints officially announced on Nov. 19th that wide receiver Brandin Cooks was being waived after he asked the team to go in a different direction.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore addressed the move as well earlier in the week. While both of these are the case, he hasn't actually hit the open market yet. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the team has hit a snag in the process due to "contractual technicalities," but that the current expectation is that he will end up getting released still.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
What's next for Brandin Cooks?
"Saints still plan to release veteran WR Brandin Cooks, but it has not happened yet due to contractual technicalities that the two sides still are working through, per league sources. His release still is expected to occur in the coming days," Schefter reported.
Cooks played in 10 games for the Saints this season, including three starts. Over that stretch, he hauled in 19 passes for 165 yards in a limited role. That is part of the reason why the veteran wideout seemingly looked to get released by the franchise, but he handled his role like a pro. Around the trade deadline, he commented on his role with the organization and how he would've liked more, but didn't make a stink of it throughout the campaign.
"If it happens, it happens," Cooks said as transcribed by the New Orleans Times-Picayune's Luke Johnson. "Obviously, it didn’t happen. For me, personally, I just know I can play at a high level. Obviously, it’s been frustrating with the minimum opportunities, but all I know is to grind, all I know is to work. And hopefully get more opportunities as I continue to display that."
The Saints traded Rashid Shaheed away and now Cooks is expected to be gone as well. Chris Olave will have plenty of opportunities, but this should be the case for Devaughn Vele and Mason Tipton as well.
At the end of the day, this could be a win-win. If Cooks is released and lands with a contender, good for him. The Saints also have the opportunity ahead of them to see what their young pass-catchers can do.
More NFL: Former Saints Star Tyrann Mathieu Explains Sudden Retirement