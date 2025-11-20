Saints News Network

Former Saints Star Tyrann Mathieu Explains Sudden Retirement

The former New Orleans Saints star spoke about his decision...

Patrick McAvoy

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts to a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts to a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints lost a key member of the organization before the 2025 season when All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement.

The decision came somewhat as a surprise back in July. Mathieu restructured his deal with the team in the offseason after rumors started to pop up about the possibility of a trade or cut. It seemed like a safe bet that he would be with the team, but then his retirement decision came.

Mathieu dug a little bit into the decision while speaking on his podcast, "In the Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu."

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu
Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"To kind of answer your question, man, I was probably just as shocked as everyone else," Mathieu said. "I think a lot of people didn't understand it because I left like $8 million on the table...But I think when you feel something in your spirit, I think it's best for you to take a step back and understand what's kind of being spoken to you. I had a great career, man. A lot of ups and downs. Some challenges I had to overcome, especially with injuries. Constantly moving. Playing for four different teams, but I wouldn't trade it for the world...

"Once I retired, I think people, especially coaches and administration and executives around the league, I think that they have such great respect for me that I think they just really respected my decision. To be able to walk away on my own two feet healthy, like, that meant a lot to me. I saw guys hold on too long. It's just not a pretty sight. For me, man, too. I always played football at a certain level. The older you get, it's hard to kind of maintain that level of play. For me, man, I would just be doing myself a disservice. I would be doing my children a disservice. Anybody who understands me, I would just be doing them a disservice if I wasn't 100 percent Tyrann Mathieu."

Mathieu was a star on the field and certainly seems like he could have a bright future off of it in the media if he wants that.

