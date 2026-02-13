Wait, What? Saints Legend Drew Brees Claims He Almost Played in 2025

New Orleans Saints legendary quarterback Drew Brees just earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but it sounds like there was almost another brief chapter beforehand.

Brees hung up his cleats after the 2020 season after 20 seasons in the National Football League, 15 of which were with the Saints. He's been around the game, though. Brees has been in the media world for a bit and even in the broadcast booth. But he revealed an intriguing nugget of information while joining Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on the "New Heights" podcast. Brees said there was a moment during the 2025 season in which he thought there was a chance he could play again.

"My body feels great," Brees said. "My mind, sharp as ever. Shoulder [and] wrist, not having it. To the point where this was a moment this year where literally I was drinking a tequila and something happened where I thought there was a chance I would play that week. I literally switched to water and I started to think about going to bed early and getting up the next day and getting my body nice and loose and going out and throwing to see if I could even pull it off.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Former NFL player Drew Brees on the field prior to the game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

"And boy, I was like so mentally right. Got up, got the body loose, grabbed a ball, threw a couple. My 13-year-old son was catching for me and it was just like, 'Ah, it's not there.' I wouldn't have been able to break that glass 10 feet away. ... I really think I would still be playing if the shoulder and the wrist wouldn't have let me down. I just started to lose quite a bit of pop."

It was a pretty wild season. The Indianapolis Colts lost Daniel Jones and turned to 44-year-old Philip Rivers. In the playoffs, the Sean Payton-led Denver Broncos lost Bo Nix before the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. Imagine if it were the Broncos who called and Brees reunited with Payton for one more run? It would've been legendary if Brees could've returned to the field one more time, but unfortunately Father Time is undefeated.

