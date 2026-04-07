Way-Too-Early Starting Lineup Projection for Saints in 2026

The New Orleans Saints should be in the mix for the top spot in the NFC South in 2026.

This concept starts and ends with second-year quarterback Tyler Shough. In 2025, he was very good down the stretch and seemingly got better each week. As the starter, Shough went 5-4 and racked up 2,256 passing yards (250.7 yards per game), 10 touchdown passes, five interceptions, 174 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Chris Olave was an All-Pro in 2025. The offensive line is in a good place after the addition of David Edwards. Devaughn Vele would be a great No. 3 if the team can add a new No. 2. The running back room will be one of the best in the game if Alvin Kamara sticks around and is paired with Travis Etienne Jr. for the 2026 season. On defense, there is a lot of talent as well starting with Chase Young and Kool-Aid McKinstry, among others.

The 2026 NFL Draft hasn't arrived yet, which will change things for New Orleans. The Saints have the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft and surely will add some sort of big-time talent.

Things are going to shift, but here's a way-too-early starting lineup projection for the Saints in 2026.

OFFENSE

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) rolls out against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

QB: Tyler Shough

RB: Travis Etienne

Offensive line: Kelvin Banks Jr. (LT), David Edwards (LG), Erik McCoy (C), Cesar Ruiz (RG), Taliese Fuaga (RT)

Wide Receiver: Chris Olave, Carnell Tate, Devaughn Vele

Tight End: Juwan Johnson

Breakdown: The only big thing to watch here is the No. 2 wide receiver spot. Tate is the top wide receiver prospect in the draft class. In this scenario, the Saints land Tate with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

DEFENSE

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) fires up the crowd against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Pass Rush: Vernon Broughton (DE) Davon Godchaux (NT), Cam Jordan (DE), Carl Granderson (LB), Kaden Elliss (LB) Pete Werner (LB) Chase Young (LB)

Cornerback: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Quincy Riley

Safety: Justin Reid, Jonas Sanker

Breakdown: In this scenario, the Saints end up re-signing Jordan. His stint in free agency has been long and has been a talking point all offseason to this point. It would be a pretty big shock to see Jordan playing elsewhere. While not shown above, Julian Blackmon will also play a big role and potentially could be the team's replacement for Alontae Taylor in the "star" spot.