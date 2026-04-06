Saints May Have Alontae Taylor Replacement In-House

Who is going to replace Alontae Taylor for the New Orleans Saints?

That is one of the Saints' three biggest remaining questions of the offseason. The Saints have a hole at cornerback where Taylor was, a hole in the pass rush with Cameron Jordan out there in free agency and also a significant need in the wide receiver room behind Chris Olave.

The No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft will give the Saints a chance to fill at least one of these roster holes. New Orleans will have the rest of the draft beyond the No. 8 pick to try to plug the roster holes as well. There are also plenty of free agents out there for the taking and potential trade candidates. Also, for the Saints, there are internal candidates to consider to try to replace Taylor. For example, ESPN's Katherine Terrell mentioned safety Julian Blackmon as someone to watch out for.

The Saints should consider a shift with Julian Blackmon

Jul 28, 2025; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Mason Tipton (15) is hit on a pass by safety Julian Blackmon (28) at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Nickel cornerback Alontae Taylor signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency, and the Saints will need to either sign another defensive back or move someone," Terrell wrote. " ... One player of intrigue will be safety Julian Blackmon, who signed with the Saints last summer but was hurt in the season opener. Blackmon re-signed with the Saints after spending the season on IR, and considering he has five seasons of starting experience with the Indianapolis Colts, they'll try to find a place for him."

If the Saints don't draft someone early, Blackmon would be a very good replacement option to consider. The Saints are actually loaded at safety right now with Justin Reid, Blackmon and Jonas Sanker. If the Saints were to move Blackmon to the "star" role, previously held by Taylor, there is a way they could have Blackmon, Reid and Sanker on the field at the same time. Plus, Blackmon has already been with the franchise for a year.

If the Saints want a somewhat seamless transition, this would be a way to do so. Blackmon played in just one game in 2025 for the Saints due to injury. Shortly after the season ended, he re-upped with the franchise on a one-year deal worth with just over $2.3 million. Blackmon is just 27 years old with 10 interceptions under his belt in 67 games played. Finding a way to get him significantly involved would be for the best.