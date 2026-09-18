Saints - Ravens Analytical Comparisons

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Using various data sources, teams, media, and fans can make educated, informed decision about the direction of their team and the opposition they face.

One of the sources we use regularly is Pro Football Focus (PFF) as one of the analytics we use in our citations. We also rely on NFL Savant, Sharp Football Analysis along with others.

For today, we're focusing on the information PFF gives us.

Team Metrics - Saints vs Ravens

PFF Team Metrics-Saints vs Ravens | PFF Websit

There is no doubt who has scored the best, according to PFF after the first week between the two teams. Here are some of numbers to focus on.

Average Offensive Snaps

It took the Saints 90-snaps to garner their 30-points. The Ravens used 71-plays to score their 41 points. A number of factors go into that few snaps: good field position, big plays, and defensive turnovers, along with others:

- An interception by linebacker Roquan Smith and a forced fumble and recovery by cornerback Marlon Humphrey accounted for the two turnovers;

- The Ravens' average starting field position was their own 36-yard line. The Colts average starting point was their own 29.

Saints On SI Analysis

In order to make a game of this, the Saints must get turnovers (without having any of those turnovers turned over) and flip the field as well. Kicker Daniel Carlson's knuckle ball of a kickoff was a thing of beauty, as it confused and befuddled the Lions last week, and punter Ryan Wright has the ability to switch field position with one swing of his leg.

Percent Run/Pass

Coaches usually like to get as even as possible when splitting plays between running and throwing the ball. One of these teams came pretty close. The other didn't.

- Out of the Ravens' 71-snaps, 51.5% of them were on the ground. 48.5% were through the air.

- For the Saints, 74.2% of their 90-snaps were via the air, while 25.8% were on the ground

Saints On SI Analysis

Some way or another the Saints running game must improve. When only a quarter of your plays are on the ground, your quarterback is a target, as seen by the six times Shough was sacked, and this was a guy who can move well.

Strength of Schedule Played

The Saints, after Week 1, now have the 5th easiest schedule in the NFL after the results of this past weekend. That's moved up from a the 3rd easiest schedule going into the first regular season game.

Quarterback Comparison

QB Comparison - Shough vs Jackson | PFF Websit

There are some gaps between the two quarterbacks who are playing this weekend, according to PFF. Here are explanations of each category.



- Passer Rating Clean measures a quarterback's standard passing efficiency on dropbacks where they face zero defensive pressure.

- Passer Rating Under Pressure measures a quarterback's passing efficiency (completion percentage, yards, touchdowns, and interceptions) on only the plays where the defense disrupts his normal throwing motion or registers a pressure

- Big Time Throw percentage measures the frequency at which a quarterback makes exceptionally high-value, high-difficulty passes relative to their total passing dropbacks.

- Turnover-Worthy Play percentage measures the percentage of a quarterback's total dropbacks that involve a passing or ball-security mistake severe enough to deserve an interception or fumble, regardless of the actual result on the field

- For each QB's Power Rating, PFF evaluates how well a signal-caller performs on the field based on advanced metrics, play-by-play grading, and efficiency.

Saints On SI Analysis

Shough's ratings, when comparing clean to under pressure, drop almost in half. Meanwhile, the mobility of Jackson shines, as his ratings actually increase when he's under pressure.

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