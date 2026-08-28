Saints vs. Cowboys: 3 Things to Watch in Preseason Finale

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The New Orleans Saints take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. in the last preseason game for both teams.

The Saints have been 0-2 in the preseason so far with losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Rams . The Cowboys are 2-0 with wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

With the roster cut deadline on Sunday and the season fast approaching, there will be several questions left to be answered for the Saints. Here are three things we will be watching in the last preseason game for New Orleans.

Who Will be the Saints' Kicker for 2026?

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (8) watches the ball after kicking a 60-yard field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints are evaluating kickers to solidify their 53-man roster. Tanner Brown stood out in the New Orleans Saints' kicking competition Tuesday, converting all eight field goal attempts during practice at Yulman Stadium. Brown finished the session by connecting on field goals of 45 and 49 yards during a live pressure drill against 11 defenders.

Brown outperformed incumbent Charlie Smyth and newcomer Daniel Carlson , a former All-Pro. Smyth finished 7-for-8, missing a 56-yard attempt off the left upright. Carlson also went 7-for-8 in standard drills but missed a 49-yard field goal at the end of practice. During the final live session, Smyth and Brown converted both pressure kicks, while Carlson missed his attempt, further separating Brown in the day's results.

Backup Quarterback Battle

Aug 20, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during a joint practice at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The backup quarterback competition could be decided during the upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys, depending on the performance of Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson. In the preseason opener, Rattler struggled to generate momentum while Wilson appeared comfortable, throwing with confidence against the Jaguars. T

The dynamic shifted in the second game, as Rattler appeared poised while Wilson struggled, completing 50% of his passes and throwing an interception. Rattler, however, threw a pick-six inside the Rams' 10-yard line. The decision could be finalized Friday or remain unresolved as the season opener approaches.

Avoiding Unforced Errors

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; A penalty flag on the field during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints must eliminate unforced errors. After drawing 12 penalties for 96 yards against the Los Angeles Rams last week—a recurring issue for a team that ranked fourth in pre-snap penalties last season—cleaner play is a priority.

Within the opening 10 plays against the Rams, New Orleans was flagged for unnecessary roughness, holding, and offensive pass interference. Additionally, a false start occurred in front of the crowd at SoFi Stadium.

The offense also struggled in the red zone, failing to score on three opportunities: Rattler's pick-six, a Ty Chandler fumble, and a missed 39-yard field goal by Brown.

New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule

Sat. Aug. 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (L 24-20)

Sat. Aug. 22: @ Los Angeles Rams (L 24-20)

Tonight: @ Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m., FOX

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