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Heading overseas this Sunday, the New Orleans Saints seek to gather momentum and rectify their ongoing defensive issues as they prepare to battle the Pittsburgh Steelers at Saint-Denis's Stade de France.

Coming off a victory over the New York Giants , New Orleans meets a formidable challenge against a Pittsburgh squad anchored by veteran passer Aaron Rodgers and a tough defensive unit.

In their second season under head coach Kellen Moore, the Saints feature an 11th-ranked scoring attack that posts 25.3 points per contest. Conversely, the defense continues to lag, surrendering 29.7 points (near the bottom of the league) and 377.7 total yards per game.

These defensive shortcomings prompted owner Gayle Benson to issue a public call for better results on the field .

The Saints now line up against a stout Pittsburgh defense that sits 9th in total yards allowed per game (307.5), 8th in pass defense (204.3 YPG), and 6th in third-down conversions allowed (32.5%).

This international contest offers New Orleans a prime stage to demonstrate growth as both franchises fight to stay in the postseason race.

Read on for a complete guide to Sunday's Saints-Steelers showdown, featuring kickoff details, player injury updates, complete team metrics, and key individual statistical leaders.

When and Where?

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. Local Time (9:30 a.m. ET)

Location: Stade de France (Saint-Denis, France)

Injury Report

New Orleans Saints

G Cesar Ruiz: Questionable (knee)

DT Nathan Shepherd: Questionable (illness/rest)

Pittsburgh Steelers

CB Brandin Echols: Out (hamstring)

WR Ben Skowronek: Out (calf)

RB Rico Dowdle: Questionable (knee)

S DeShon Elliott: Questionable (knee)

New Orleans Saints Team Statistics

Offensive Statistics

Points per game: 25.3 (11th)

Total yards per game: 321.5 (20th)

Passing yards per game: 224.2 (17th)

Rushing yards per game: 97.3 (21st)

Passing touchdowns: 12 (T-7th)

Rushing touchdowns: 6 (T-10th)

Total offensive first downs: 124 (13th)

Time of possession: 29:34 (23rd)

Defensive Statistics

Points allowed per game: 29.7 (T-30th)

Total yards allowed per game: 377.7 (29th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 239.7 (25th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 138.0 (30th)

Sacks: 15 (13th)

Interceptions: 4 (12th)

Takeaways: 9 (T-10th)

Turnover differential: Minus-3 (T-22nd)

Additional Team Statistics

Turnovers committed: 12 (28th)

Penalties: 40-266 yards

Punt return average: 8.8 yards (22nd)

Kickoff return average: 24.2 yards (24th)

Pittsburgh Steelers Team Statistics

Offensive Statistics

Points per game: 22.8 (18th)

Total yards per game: 320.5 (21st)

Passing yards per game: 221.3 (18th)

Rushing yards per game: 99.2 (20th)

Time of possession: 31:33 (7th)

Defensive Statistics

Points allowed per game: 21.3 (12th)

Total yards allowed per game: 307.5 (9th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 204.3 (8th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 103.2 (14th)

Sacks: 16 (10th)

Interceptions: 6 (5th)

Turnover differential: Plus-3 (T-9th)

Third-down defensive conversion rate: 32.5% (6th)

Red-zone defensive touchdown rate: 50.0% (T-7th)

Additional Team Statistics

Penalties: 36-310 yards

Punt return average: 6.9 yards (28th)

Kickoff return average: 23.2 yards (30th)

New Orleans Saints Statistical Leaders

Passing: Tyler Shough (153/235, 1,443 yds, 12 TD, 5 INT)

Rushing: Kendre Miller (49 att, 153 yds, 2 TD), Travis Etienne Jr. (30 att, 128 yds), Alvin Kamara (35 att, 120 yds, 2 TD), Tyler Shough (21 att, 104 yds, 2 TD), C.J. Donaldson (17 att, 81 yds)

Receiving: Chris Olave (43 rec, 580 yds, 2 TD), Devaughn Vele (28 rec, 294 yds, 2 TD), Juwan Johnson (25 rec, 248 yds, 3 TD), Alvin Kamara (15 rec, 76 yds, 1 TD)

Tackles: Pete Werner (46), Jonas Sanker (35), Danny Stutsman (35), Justin Reid (33), Julian Blackmon (30)

Sacks: Chase Young (5.5), Carl Granderson (4.0), Pete Werner (2.0)

Interceptions: Julian Blackmon (2), Martin Emerson Jr. (2)

Pittsburgh Steelers Statistical Leaders

Passing: Aaron Rodgers (143/233, 1,487 yds, 12 TD, 5 INT)

Rushing: Jaylen Warren (84 att, 460 yds, 1 TD), Rico Dowdle (22 att, 77 yds)

Receiving: DK Metcalf (30 rec, 318 yds, 1 TD), Jaylen Warren (21 rec, 258 yds, 1 TD), Germie Bernard (24 rec, 227 yds, 1 TD), Roman Wilson (14 rec, 188 yds, 2 TD), Pat Freiermuth (21 rec, 180 yds, 4 TD)

Tackles: Payton Wilson (55), Jaquan Brisker (41), Patrick Queen (38), Jalen Ramsey (37)

Sacks: T.J. Watt (4.5), Alex Highsmith (3.0), Jalen Ramsey (2.0), Nick Herbig (2.0)

Interceptions: T.J. Watt (1), Jamel Dean (1), Jaquan Brisker (1), Patrick Queen (1), Daylen Everette (1), Robert Spears-Jennings (1)

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