Thank Goodness for Domes at Saints vs. Dallas; Plus Pregame Meme & Officials

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.

Friday is a day domed stadiums were made for. Temperatures in Irving, Texas will get above the century mark tomorrow, with gametime temperatures cooling to a comfortable 98-degrees for the preseason finale for both the Saints and Cowboys.

Dallas Weather for Friday | Accuweather.com - By clicking on this image you will be taken to Accuweather's Friday forecast page for Dallas

AT&T Stadium outside of Dallas is a domed stadium with a retractable roof. Temperatures inside will hover around the 70-to-72-degree mark. Here's keeping fingers crossed Jerry's World will stay indoors this time.

Pregame Meme

Before every game, we try to focus on what is important in the contest, giving you what we feel is the most important moment to expect. Here it is.

Saints vs Cowboys Pregame Meme | On SI Saints - Doug Joubert

Planned Officiating Crew

Even though there are often changes within a crew assigned throw the flags (or not throw them) to a preseason game, there can be changes. Here are those set to officiate Friday night's game are



Referee - #126 - Brad Rogers, 10-years as an official, 8th season as a referee

Umpire - #92 Bryan Neal, 13th year

Down Judge - #13 Patrick Turner, 13th year

Line Judge - #16 Kevin Codey, 12th year

Field Judge - #57 Joe Blubaugh, 7th year

Side Judge - #118 David Meslow, 16th year

Back Judge - #38 Greg Yette, 17th year

Make us your preferred source for Saints news by clicking here.

After the game, Saints players get the weekend off as the team cuts down from its 91-man roster to a season-long 53. Our thoughts on who could bring some value on the market before the cutdown is here.

New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule

Sat. Aug. 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (L 24-20)

Sat. Aug. 22: @ Los Angeles Rams (L 24-20)

Tonight: @ Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m., FOX

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .