Thank Goodness for Domes at Saints vs. Dallas; Plus Pregame Meme & Officials
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Friday is a day domed stadiums were made for. Temperatures in Irving, Texas will get above the century mark tomorrow, with gametime temperatures cooling to a comfortable 98-degrees for the preseason finale for both the Saints and Cowboys.
AT&T Stadium outside of Dallas is a domed stadium with a retractable roof. Temperatures inside will hover around the 70-to-72-degree mark. Here's keeping fingers crossed Jerry's World will stay indoors this time.
Pregame Meme
Before every game, we try to focus on what is important in the contest, giving you what we feel is the most important moment to expect. Here it is.
Planned Officiating Crew
Even though there are often changes within a crew assigned throw the flags (or not throw them) to a preseason game, there can be changes. Here are those set to officiate Friday night's game are
Referee - #126 - Brad Rogers, 10-years as an official, 8th season as a referee
Umpire - #92 Bryan Neal, 13th year
Down Judge - #13 Patrick Turner, 13th year
Line Judge - #16 Kevin Codey, 12th year
Field Judge - #57 Joe Blubaugh, 7th year
Side Judge - #118 David Meslow, 16th year
Back Judge - #38 Greg Yette, 17th year
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After the game, Saints players get the weekend off as the team cuts down from its 91-man roster to a season-long 53. Our thoughts on who could bring some value on the market before the cutdown is here.
New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule
Sat. Aug. 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (L 24-20)
Sat. Aug. 22: @ Los Angeles Rams (L 24-20)
Tonight: @ Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m., FOX
Saints Mailbag
Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.