Saints vs. Cowboys: 3 Things to Know Before Friday’s Preseason Finale
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The New Orleans Saints will travel to the Dallas-Fort Worth area to take on America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys have been 2-0 so far throughout the postseason and have looked good doing it, winning both of their games by two or more scores. In their last game, Dallas defeated the Arizona Cardinals 34-13 in Glendale last week.
One would expect the Cowboys to play some of their starters, but their backups have done mighty fine, especially Joe Milton who has thrown for 286 yards and three touchdowns over the last two games.
Regardless, we think playing against the Cowboys as the ramp-up game before the season is good because it allows everyone to see where they stand against one another and their chances of making the team.
A Chance We See the Starters?
While it’s not certain we will get to see the starters, it’s a possibility given that neither the Cowboys or the Saints have played them yet.
If they do, it’s another good measuring stick for the Saints, especially on defense given that the Cowboys had the No. 1 offense in the league last season. A chance to see Dak Prescott trying to throw it to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens against the Saints’ defense would be interesting to see.
Also, the Cowboys have one of the best running backs in the league with Javonte Williams.
Rookie to Watch Out For
Saints fans will have the chance to get a good look at safety Caleb Downs, someone who many draft analysts considered a generational safety prospect coming into the draft.
Playing at both Alabama and Ohio State, he helped lead both teams to the playoff and was on a playoff team in all three seasons. While he was with the Buckeyes, he was a two-time All-American and the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year and helped guide Ohio State to the national championship in 2024.
Training Camp Darling
Undrafted free agent Camden Brown has been a revelation throughout the preseason. He has had five catches for 139 yards (27.8 yards per catch) and two touchdowns
While in college, Brown had a hard time trying to get on the field at Auburn but he became a standout receiver at Georgia Southern in his senior season, catching 65 passes for 1,079 yards and led the Sun Belt in touchdown catches with 14. For his efforts, he was named First Team All-Sun Belt.
Preseason Schedule
Sat. Aug. 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (L 24-20)
Sat. Aug. 22: @ Los Angeles Rams (L 24-20)
Fri. Aug. 28: @ Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m., FOX
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant