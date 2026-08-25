Saints vs. Cowboys: 3 Things to Know Before Friday’s Preseason Finale

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The New Orleans Saints will travel to the Dallas-Fort Worth area to take on America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys have been 2-0 so far throughout the postseason and have looked good doing it, winning both of their games by two or more scores. In their last game, Dallas defeated the Arizona Cardinals 34-13 in Glendale last week.

One would expect the Cowboys to play some of their starters, but their backups have done mighty fine, especially Joe Milton who has thrown for 286 yards and three touchdowns over the last two games.

Regardless, we think playing against the Cowboys as the ramp-up game before the season is good because it allows everyone to see where they stand against one another and their chances of making the team.

A Chance We See the Starters?

Aug 1, 2026; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it’s not certain we will get to see the starters, it’s a possibility given that neither the Cowboys or the Saints have played them yet.

If they do, it’s another good measuring stick for the Saints, especially on defense given that the Cowboys had the No. 1 offense in the league last season. A chance to see Dak Prescott trying to throw it to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens against the Saints’ defense would be interesting to see.

Also, the Cowboys have one of the best running backs in the league with Javonte Williams.

Rookie to Watch Out For

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) during the game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saints fans will have the chance to get a good look at safety Caleb Downs, someone who many draft analysts considered a generational safety prospect coming into the draft.

Playing at both Alabama and Ohio State, he helped lead both teams to the playoff and was on a playoff team in all three seasons. While he was with the Buckeyes, he was a two-time All-American and the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year and helped guide Ohio State to the national championship in 2024.

Training Camp Darling

Jul 29, 2026; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown (6) carries the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Undrafted free agent Camden Brown has been a revelation throughout the preseason. He has had five catches for 139 yards (27.8 yards per catch) and two touchdowns

While in college, Brown had a hard time trying to get on the field at Auburn but he became a standout receiver at Georgia Southern in his senior season, catching 65 passes for 1,079 yards and led the Sun Belt in touchdown catches with 14. For his efforts, he was named First Team All-Sun Belt.

Preseason Schedule

Sat. Aug. 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (L 24-20)

Sat. Aug. 22: @ Los Angeles Rams (L 24-20)

Fri. Aug. 28: @ Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m., FOX

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