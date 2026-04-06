The Athletic Has Saints Loading Up at Wide Receiver in Latest 3-Round Mock Draft

The New Orleans Saints have been associated with several wide receivers at pick No. 8 in the 2026 NFL Draft, and that trend will carry on.

In no particular order, Ohio State's Carnell Tate, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, and USC's Makai Lemon are considered the top three wide receivers in the draft class. For many, Tate is the player expected to be picked highest, but on draft day, it's often unpredictable which direction teams will go.

With a clear need at wide receiver to support star Chris Olave, the Saints selected two pass catchers in their first three picks of The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner's latest three-round mock draft.

Round 1, Pick No. 8: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"As with Tet McMillan a year ago, Tate’s 40 time didn’t wow anyone — and no one should really care," Baumgardner wrote. "He’s an ascending weapon."

Many teams recorded Tate's 40-yard dash time between 4.45 and 4.47 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Although the NFL officially listed his time at 4.53 seconds, his exceptional athleticism and talent are undeniable.

There are concerns about whether he will still be available when the Saints pick at No. 8. If he is, GM Mickey Loomis and the front office must submit their draft card with conviction that Tate is their long-term offensive weapon.

Round 2, Pick No. 42: DT Peter Woods, Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woods has been ranked as high as the first round in some mock drafts, but seems to have fallen significantly in the eyes of the media. Notably, the Saints also passed on Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks with this pick.

The former Clemson Tigers defensive tackle recorded 14 pressures, nine quarterback hurries, and three total sacks as a pass rusher last season, while also standing out against the run with 21 solo tackles.

Bringing Woods into the fold would be an exciting move for the Saints. He offers elite quickness and athleticism that can be developed into a top-tier player capable of making significant contributions in New Orleans for years to come.

Round 3, Pick No. 73: WR Chris Bell, Louisville

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) reacts after a carry against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Choosing Bell, the former Louisville wide receiver, along with Tate as their first-round pick, would create the ultimate wide receiver duo for the Saints. Bell, who appears in this mock draft in the third round, could be selected as high as the second round, and if he hadn't torn his ACL late last season, he might even contend to be a first-round pick.

By now, many people should know the story. Bell and Saints quarterback Tyler Shough were college teammates at Louisville, where they excelled against rival defenses. Bell has told the media multiple times during the draft process that Shough has been vouching for him to the Saints front office and wants them to draft his former teammate.

Adding Bell would ensure Shough has at least three wide receiver options over the long term. Working with Tate and Olave would greatly benefit Bell's development and support any pressure for a comeback from injury. Don't be surprised if he's even considered by the Saints at pick No. 42.