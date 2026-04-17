The Saints Are Picking 8th in This Year’s NFL Draft. The Last 10 Picks at No. 8 Were …

The eighth pick in the NFL Draft has sort of been owned by the NFC South as of late, and this year is no different. For the sixth straight NFL Draft, if the New Orleans Saints remain at No. 8, a team from their division will select from this spot.

How kind has it been in the recent past, and where are these players now?

Let’s run through them in reverse chronological order. Could any of these picks be foreshadowing of the future?

2025 > Panthers > Tetairoa McMillan, WR

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2025 after being selected eighth in that year's NFL Draft. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

We guess this one worked out for the Panthers. The Arizona WR was drafted a little higher than expected and went on not only to finish with 1,014 receiving yards with seven touchdowns, but he was named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Grade: A-

2024 > Falcons > Michael Penix, QB

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix was the shock of the 2024 NFL Draft at No. 8. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The shocker of the 2024 draft, the Falcons had just signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal the month prior. Turned out, either they knew they made a bad deal, or they thought Penix was their QB of the future. Or both.

It’s too soon to figure out if it was the right move or not, and it’s clear Atlanta doesn’t even know. Penix is still dealing with a torn ACL in his left knee, and his return is unclear. Meanwhile, the team signed Tua Tagavailoa to fill in at least short term.

In 12 games started, Penix is 4-8 with a .596 completion percentage with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in those games.

Grade: Incomplete

2023 > Falcons > Bijan Robinson, RB

We have exercised the fifth-year option on Bijan Robinsonhttps://t.co/njLQLfAn0U pic.twitter.com/2s2TS7V1nK — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 10, 2026

The only thing holding Robinson back through his first three seasons are his coaches. He now has collected more than 5,600 yards of total offense in three campaigns with 36 touchdowns, and he has been better each year.

Barring injury, he should be one of the most dynamic offensive players in the NFL for multiple years to come.

Grade: A+

2022 > Falcons > Drake London, WR

Wide receiver Drake London (5) was the first of three consecutive skill players to be take at No. 8 in successive seasons by the Falcons. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Catching a theme here? Atlanta picked in this spot three straight seasons and with it they drafted their WR1, RB1 and likely QB1. London took a slight step backward last year after catching 100 passes for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024, but he still was highly effective.

Due to a PCL strain, he missed five games last year – he had been very durable before that – although he still finished with 919 receiving yards.

Grade: A-

2021 > Panthers > Jaycee Horn, CB

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn was taken at No. 8 in the 2021 NFL Draft. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

You have to go back five years the last time a defensive player was picked in this slot, but this was a good one. The son of former Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn, Jaycee Horn has become a key player in the Panthers’ backfield.

He missed plenty of time his first three seasons, but the past two have been highly effective, including five interceptions last year.

Grade: B-

2020 > Jaguars > CJ Henderson, CB

He didn’t last in Jacksonville very long and has had only one decent season to date – 2022 in Carolina. He spent 2024 on the practice squad and IR of the Pittsburgh Steelers before playing four games in Atlanta last year.

He was waived before the end of the regular season and isn’t currently on an NFL roster.

Grade: D

2019 > Lions > TJ Hockenson, Lions

When he first got to Detroit, the team was really bad and went 3-12-1 under Coach Matt Patricia in his rookie season. They weren’t much better the next year under Patricia and Darrell Bevell. However, Hockenson proved he could play in this league and had five consecutive seasons with more than 500 receiving yards.

He was traded to Minnesota in 2022 and will enter his eighth season in the NFL in a contract year, as he likely will become a free agent in 2027.

Grade: B-

2018 > Bears > Roquan Smith, LB

Simply one of the most productive defensive players in the NFL the past decade. Before he was traded to the Ravens on Halloween 2022, he had 100-plus tackle seasons every year in Chicago. He has been not quite as effective in Baltimore, but that’s only because he is surrounded by more talent.

He signed a five-year, $100 million extension with the Ravens in 2023 that runs through the 2027 season.

Grade: A

2017 > Panthers > Christian McCaffrey, RB

Christian McCaffrey began his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers, and he was the eighth selection of the 2017 NFL Draft. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In a draft that saw Mitchell Trubisky go with the second pick and wide receiver Corey Davis go at 5, McCaffrey was the eighth selection and Patrick Mahomes was the 10th pick.

When healthy, McCaffrey has clearly been one of the top five backs in the NFL – and other than Derrick Henry – maybe THE best. (Although Saquon Barkley also has an argument there.)

Through nine seasons in Carolina and San Francisco, McCaffrey has just shy of 12,000 yards of total offense and 98 touchdowns even though he has averaged playing 11 games per season.

Grade: A

2016 > Titans > Jack Conklin, T

Although he has been saddled with concussion issues as of late and was released by the Cleveland Browns last month, Conklin had an effective (but injury-riddled) career over 10 seasons.

He started all 114 games he played in – mostly at right tackle – but only 21 the past three seasons. Conklin was an All-Pro with the Titans in his rookie season and again his first season in Cleveland in 2020.

Grade: A-