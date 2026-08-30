Whittling Down the Saints Roster to 53: Updates from On SI Saints
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All NFL teams must have their rosters cut back to 53 by 5:00 p.m. CT Sunday evening. As the name on the Saints roster are announced, we'll give you their background and our thoughts about what could happen next.
Paring Down to the 53-Man Roster
Here are the moves we have heard from various sources, including our own. This list will grow, so tune in as we continue toward that Sunday, 5:00 p.m. CT cut down deadline.
Position
Name
Info
Where to Next?
Wide receiver
Bub Means
Waived
Another team
Cornerback
Dalys Beanum
Injury Waiver
~ injury settlement
Quarterback
Hunter Dekkers
Waived
~ practice squad
Defensive Tackle
Kahlil Saunders
Waived
~ practice squad
Wide receiver
Mason Tipton
In-season PUP
TBD
Tight end
Zaire Mitchell-Paden
Waived
TBD
Wide receiver
Ronnie Bell
Waived
~ practice squad
Safety
Elliott Davison
Waived
TBD
EDGE
Garrett Nelson
Waived
TBD
Defensive lineman
Brien Taylor
Waived
TBD
Offensive lineman
Xavier Truss
Waived
TBD
EDGE
Malakai Williams
Waived
TBD
On SI Saints Analysis
Wide receiver Bub Means
Though we didn't have him picked on our 53-man roster, Means was popular among fans. The three-year player will probably not see the practice squad for the Saints, as we expect someone to pick up on him quickly.
Offensive lineman Xavier Truss
We didn't have Truss on our final roster, either, but he received quite a bit of playing time in the three preseason games, he scored low in game one and three according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), which set him on the outs.
Sources include On SI Saints own sources, in addition to Internet citations that include the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Football, ESPN, and KPRC 2 in Houston
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.