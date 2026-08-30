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Whittling Down the Saints Roster to 53: Updates from On SI Saints

As the 91-man roster is cut to 53, we'll have those the Saints have waived here.
Doug Joubert|
2026 Saints Final 53-Man Roster
2026 Saints Final 53-Man Roster | On SI Saints - Doug Joubert

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All NFL teams must have their rosters cut back to 53 by 5:00 p.m. CT Sunday evening. As the name on the Saints roster are announced, we'll give you their background and our thoughts about what could happen next.

Paring Down to the 53-Man Roster

Here are the moves we have heard from various sources, including our own. This list will grow, so tune in as we continue toward that Sunday, 5:00 p.m. CT cut down deadline.

Position

Name

Info

Where to Next?

Wide receiver

Bub Means

Waived

Another team

Cornerback

Dalys Beanum

Injury Waiver

~ injury settlement

Quarterback

Hunter Dekkers

Waived

~ practice squad

Defensive Tackle

Kahlil Saunders

Waived

~ practice squad

Wide receiver

Mason Tipton

In-season PUP

TBD

Tight end

Zaire Mitchell-Paden

Waived

TBD

Wide receiver

Ronnie Bell

Waived

~ practice squad

Safety

Elliott Davison

Waived

TBD

EDGE

Garrett Nelson

Waived

TBD

Defensive lineman

Brien Taylor

Waived

TBD

Offensive lineman

Xavier Truss

Waived

TBD

EDGE

Malakai Williams

Waived

TBD

On SI Saints Analysis

Wide receiver Bub Means

Though we didn't have him picked on our 53-man roster, Means was popular among fans. The three-year player will probably not see the practice squad for the Saints, as we expect someone to pick up on him quickly.

Offensive lineman Xavier Truss

We didn't have Truss on our final roster, either, but he received quite a bit of playing time in the three preseason games, he scored low in game one and three according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), which set him on the outs.

Sources include On SI Saints own sources, in addition to Internet citations that include the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Football, ESPN, and KPRC 2 in Houston

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Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.

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