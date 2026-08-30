Whittling Down the Saints Roster to 53: Updates from On SI Saints

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All NFL teams must have their rosters cut back to 53 by 5:00 p.m. CT Sunday evening. As the name on the Saints roster are announced, we'll give you their background and our thoughts about what could happen next.

Paring Down to the 53-Man Roster

Here are the moves we have heard from various sources, including our own. This list will grow, so tune in as we continue toward that Sunday, 5:00 p.m. CT cut down deadline.

Position Name Info Where to Next? Wide receiver Bub Means Waived Another team Cornerback Dalys Beanum Injury Waiver ~ injury settlement Quarterback Hunter Dekkers Waived ~ practice squad Defensive Tackle Kahlil Saunders Waived ~ practice squad Wide receiver Mason Tipton In-season PUP TBD Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden Waived TBD Wide receiver Ronnie Bell Waived ~ practice squad Safety Elliott Davison Waived TBD EDGE Garrett Nelson Waived TBD Defensive lineman Brien Taylor Waived TBD Offensive lineman Xavier Truss Waived TBD EDGE Malakai Williams Waived TBD

On SI Saints Analysis

Wide receiver Bub Means

Though we didn't have him picked on our 53-man roster, Means was popular among fans. The three-year player will probably not see the practice squad for the Saints, as we expect someone to pick up on him quickly.

Offensive lineman Xavier Truss

We didn't have Truss on our final roster, either, but he received quite a bit of playing time in the three preseason games, he scored low in game one and three according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), which set him on the outs.

Sources include On SI Saints own sources, in addition to Internet citations that include the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Football, ESPN, and KPRC 2 in Houston

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