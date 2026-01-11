Panthers RB Worth Flyer For Saints After 1,076-Yard Season

If the New Orleans Saints could add some more firepower on offense this offseason, there's a solid chance that the franchise could make a return trip to the playoffs as soon as the 2026 season.

The Saints showed down the stretch that they can compete with anyone in the division. With Tyler Shough as the team's starting quarterback, the Saints beat the Carolina Panthers twice and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once. Overall, Shough went 5-4 as the starting quarterback. Imagine how good the team could look next year knowing he's the quarterback and building around him?

Last summer, the Saints had a quarterback competition and the future was completely up in the air. Now, the Saints know what they have in Shough and know they can win games with him. The next thing the team needs to do is give him some help. One intriguing option that should be considered is Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle. Bleacher Report's Zach Bachar floated the fit.

The Saints need to add pieces

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"New Orleans will now look to build around Shough and could target several players in free agency including guard David Edwards, pass-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, wide receiver Romeo Doubs and running back Rico Dowdle," Bachar wrote. "The Saints also own the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 draft, giving them the opportunity to potentially select top prospects such as Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate, Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane or Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey...

"It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Saints address their offensive line in both free agency and the draft, as they gave up the eighth-most sacks among all teams in 2025. They also ranked No. 29 in the NFL with a 56 percent pass-block win rate overall, via ESPN. As New Orleans attempts to improve upon a 6-11 finish, its 2026 quarterback position is now secure."

Dowdle has topped 1,000 rushing yards each of the last two seasons, including 1,076 yards in 2025. The Saints have Alvin Kamara -- who is under contract in 2026. He dealt with injuries in 2025 so adding another back to the room as a running mate certainly wouldn't hurt.

Dowdle recorded 78 catches over the last two seasons as well. He can help an offense on the ground and in the air and the Saints should be all over him.

