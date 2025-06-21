Cowboys Star Predicted To Break Saints’ NFL Record
The New Orleans Saints were fortunate to have one of the best seasons by a wide receiver in recent memory.
Former Saints superstar Michael Thomas took the league by storm and led the league in receptions in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, he actually set the record for most catches in a season with 149 across 16 games played. He also had 1,725 receiving yards and nine touchdowns that year.
Thomas has had the record since, but NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha predicted that won't be the case after the 2025 season. They predicted that Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb will break the record in 2025.
"No. 9) CeeDee Lamb will break the NFL record for receptions in a season," Chadiha said. "The Cowboys wide receiver will have an easier life with the return of quarterback Dak Prescott from injury and the arrival of wide receiver George Pickens via trade. Lamb already was one of the best receivers in the game, but those two factors will make him one of the most historic. Think about it. Lamb produced 135 receptions in 2023 with a healthy Prescott, which was 14 catches shy of the league mark of 149 established by former Saints receiver Michael Thomas in 2019.
"Lamb also generated 101 catches last season, when Prescott only played in eight games because of a season-ending hamstring injury. You pair Lamb with a receiver as dangerous as Pickens, and it's likely that opposing defenses will be frustrated on weekly basis. Lamb has put together three straight 100-catch seasons despite being the focus of defenses tasked with stopping Dallas' passing attack every year. With all the freedom coming his way this fall, CeeDee's going to go off."
