Inside Look At Saints Locker Room; Notice Anything New?
The New Orleans Saints have played two preseason games so far this summer and haven't won a game yet, but there have been some positive takeaways so far.
Wins and losses don't matter at this point in the year. It's all about getting ready for the season and getting up to speed. For a team like New Orleans, there are plenty of moving parts to work through. The Saints finished in last place in 2024 with a 5-12 record and completely overhauled the coaching staff.
New Orleans hired Kellen Moore after serving as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles last year and helping to lead them to the Super Bowl. The Eagles' offense looked transformed and steamrolled Philadelphia to the big game.
His job now is not only improving the Saints' offense, but getting the team in general on track as the team's head coach. This offseason, the buzz around Moore has been overwhelmingly positive. From media members to veterans on the roster, praise has come in left and right for Moore.
For example, veteran Davon Godchaux called this training camp the best of his career so far.
Saints vibe completely different than one year ago
"This is the best training camp that I have been a part of," Godchaux said. "Just Coach Kellen and how he approaches the training staff, the staff in general how they take care of the guys. This is the best training camp that I have been a part of. You grind, you grind, and then we're going to take care of you. This is a long season.
"We added an extra game. Roger Goodell, we added an extra game. This is the best training camp that I have been a part of and I'm excited for it. Will take continue to take care of us, but we have to continue to give him good days once we're out on the field. We are clean and correct in our approach, our plays and stuff like that. This is the best training camp that I have been a part of."
Clearly, there's a different vibe in New Orleans and it could even be seen in the short clip shared to social media by New Orleans after its preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The vibes are different in New Orleans. This clip is after a 17-17 tie in preseason Week 2. There's a long season ahead. But, things feel different than at this point last year.