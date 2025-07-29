Saints 8-Year Veteran Has Bold Take For New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are in the second week of training camp and the vibes are off the charts.
New Orleans' quarterback competition has dominated the headlines, but overall it has been a productive few days and there's been a different feel around the team this summer with Kellen Moore leading the charge than last year.
This is something that players around the team clearly have seen. For example, eight-year National Football League veteran Davon Godchaux has made stops with the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots and yet after just a few days he claimed on Tuesday that this already is the best training camp he's been a part of.
"This is the best training camp that I have been a part of," Godchaux said. "Just Coach Kellen and how he approaches the training staff, the staff in general how they take care of the guys. This is the best training camp that I have been a part of. You grind, you grind, and then we're going to take care of you. This is a long season.
"We added an extra game. Roger Goodell, we added an extra game. This is the best training camp that I have been a part of and I'm excited for it. Will take continue to take care of us, but we have to continue to give him good days once we're out on the field. We are clean and correct in our approach, our plays and stuff like that. This is the best training camp that I have been a part of."
The early returns certainly are positive for Moore and the staff.