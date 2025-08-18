Khalen Saunders Has 1 Word For Saints Trade
The New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars swung a deal on Sunday night to send two-time Super Bowl champion Khalen Saunders out of New Orleans.
Saunders spent the last two years with New Orleans and played in 30 games overall. Over that stretch, he started 27 games, which was more than he did in four years with the Kansas City Chiefs. In four season, he started five games and appeared in 38 games overall. On top of this, he won two Super Bowls in Kansas City.
Now, he's bringing his talent to the Jaguars just a few hours after starting against his new team. He took the field with the Saints on Sunday afternoon and then was dealt just a few hours later.
Afterward, Saunders took to social media with a one word response.
Saunders will go over to a Jaguars team that could use a boost on defense after a rough 2024 season. Jacksonville won nine games in 2023 and was a playoff team but was a disaster overall in 2024. The Jaguars won just four games and landed Travis Hunter in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in response.
The deal brought center Luke Fortner to New Orleans. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill responded to the deal afterward.
Did Saints get it right in trade with Jaguars for Luke Fortner?
"Fortner was a third-round pick of the Jags in 2022," Underhill said. "Depth player. Team needs depth at center after Will Clapp went down. Simpkins played there today. This probably moves him back more toward guard reps going forward."
Fortner spent three seasons with the Jaguars. He's just 27 years old and fills an obvious hole left with Clapp getting injured.
Saunders came over after his stint in Kansas City and played two years in town but quickly is heading over to Jacksonville. He signed a three-year, $12.3 million deal and will be a free agent after the 2025 season comes to an end. New Orleans got a player that can help right away and dealt someone away who wasn't guaranteed a spot. It seems like a clear win-win on paper right now.
More NFL: Saints-Jaguars Complete Trade For Super Bowl Champ